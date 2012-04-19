* Chicago ULSD rebounds with big seller absent from market * Harbor gasoline down on incoming supply * Gulf gasoline slips on sluggish demand HOUSTON, April 19 Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials climbed a nickel per gallon on Thursday as BP Plc's 405,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana, went absent in the market in early trading after aggressive selling since last week, traders said. Chicago ULSD has shown sharp dips since Friday, when BP's selling pushed differentials to 30.00 cents under May heating oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange. ULSD traded higher when traders focused on a new cycle early this week, but differentials fell back to Friday's levels as selling continued until Thursday's rebound to 25.00 cents under. The New York Harbor gasoline market slid as cargoes of RBOB and CBOB arrived and more were on offer, traders said. Marketers estimated that between eight and 11 cargoes of gasoline from Europe and Canada were either already sold into the market or on their way as the transatlantic arbitrage had opened wide. Another five to six cargoes were being assembled for possible shipment to the Harbor to arrive in the next three to four weeks, which also kept pressure on the forward market, traders said. Prompt F2 RBOB fell a penny per gallon into negative territory with barrels pegged at 0.75/0.25 under May NYMEX RBOB futures contract. Any-April material was pegged at either side of flat to the screen, down modestly. Prompt CBOB tumbled by 2.50 cents to either side of 7.50 cents under, while any-April barrels were pegged at closer to 7.00 cents under, down 2.00 cents. The market for prompt M2 conventional gasoline dropped by a half cent to 6.50/6.00 cents under. Harbor distillate, meanwhile, was more talked than traded, with prompt heating oil offered at 0.50 cent under the May heating oil futures contract on NYMEX, with a notional bid at 1.00 cent under. Prompt and any-April ULSD were offered at 8.00 cents over, seeking bids. Jet fuel was talked modestly higher. On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials slipped half a penny per gallon to 16.00 cents under May NYMEX RBOB futures on sluggish demand a day after U.S. government inventory data showed an increase in regional stockpiles last week. Gulf jet fuel differentials held steady in Wednesday's bid-offer spread of 8.00/9.00 cents over May NYMEX heating oil futures, while ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials fell by a quarter cent per gallon to 5.00 cents over, traders said. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 24 MAY RBOB -16.25 -15.75 -0.50 61-grade ULSD Cycle 23 MAY HO 4.75 5.25 -0.25 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 23 MAY HO 8.00 9.00 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 24 MAY HO -1.50 -1.00 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt MAY RBOB -6.50 -6.00 -0.50 Any-Month MAY RBOB -6.75 -6.25 -0.50 F2 RBOB Prompt MAY RBOB -0.75 -0.25 -1.00 Any-Month MAY RBOB -0.25 0.25 -0.25 ULSD Prompt MAY HO 7.50 8.00 -0.50 Any-Month MAY HO 7.50 8.00 -0.50 Heating oil Prompt MAY HO -1.00 -0.50 -0.25 Any-Month MAY HO -0.75 -0.25 0.25 Jet fuel Prompt MAY HO 11.25 11.75 0.25 Any-Month MAY HO 11.25 11.75 0.25 MIDWEST Chicago gasoline Cycle 3 MAY RBOB -10.25 -9.75 0.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 MAY HO -25.50 -24.50 5.00 Group Three gasoline MAY RBOB -22.00 -20.00 0.00 Group Three ULSD MAY HO 2.25 2.75 0.00