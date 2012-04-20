* Chicago diesel extends the week's upswing
* Harbor diesel down in aftermath of sulfur switchover
deadline
* Gulf gasoline gains in pre-weekend buying
HOUSTON, April 20 Chicago ultra-low sulfur
diesel differentials extended gains on Friday as demand soared a
day after BP Plc's 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery
in Whiting, Indiana, stopped selling, traders said.
Cycle 3 Chicago ULSD rose 10.00 cents per gallon to 5.00
cents under the May heating oil futures contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange, extending a gain of 15.00 cents per gallon
that stretched into post-market trading, traders said. The
combined gain over the two trading days brought differentials to
the highest level since April 11.
Differentials had dipped to 30 cents under futures earlier in
the week after BP brought barrels into the market.
A Midwest trader also attributed Friday's gain to a price
correction after aggressive selling earlier this week.
In the New York Harbor, ultra-low sulfur diesel fell on
Friday as potential buyers backed away from aggressive sellers.
Prompt ULSD was offered at 6.00 cents per gallon over the
May heating oil futures contract on the NYMEX, with notional
bids at 5.50 cents over, down 2.00 cents.
ULSD has steadily lost ground since hitting its 15-month
peak at 9.75 cents over on April 2 with the biggest tumble of
3.25 cents coming over the last week.
ULSD differentials rose as shippers covered supplies for New
York-bound pipelines and terminals in the Buckeye Partners LP
system prior to an April 15 deadline to switch to 15
parts-per-million sulfur content for heating oil in the state.
Harbor jet fuel differentials also slipped by a half cent to
either side of 11 cents over while heating oil held steady.
The Harbor gasoline market ended the day unchanged across
the board, as prompt buying interest in F2 RBOB dried up by the
end of the day.
On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials
climbed half a cent per gallon to 15.50 cents under NYMEX May
RBOB futures on pre-weekend buying, traders said.
Gulf distillate markets were mixed. Ultra-low sulfur diesel
differentials gained a quarter cent per gallon to 4 cents over
NYMEX May heating oil futures while jet fuel differentials were
talked a penny per gallon higher at 4.50/5.00 cents over as
traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle.
Gulf heating oil differentials slipped a quarter cent per
gallon to 1.75 cents under, traders said.
Latest day
Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change
Contract
U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling
M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 24 MAY RBOB -15.75 -15.25 0.50
61-grade ULSD * Cycle 23 MAY HO 4.00 4.50 0.25
54-grade jet fuel Cycle 24 MAY HO 6.00 7.00 0.50
Heating oil Cycle 24 MAY HO -2.00 -1.50 -0.25
NEW YORK HARBOR
M2 conventional gasoline Prompt MAY RBOB -6.75 -6.25 0.00
Any-Month MAY RBOB -7.75 -7.25 0.00
F2 RBOB Prompt MAY RBOB -1.00 -0.50 0.00
Any-Month MAY RBOB -1.00 -0.50 0.00
ULSD Prompt MAY HO 5.50 6.00 -2.00
Any-Month MAY HO 5.50 6.00 -2.00
Heating oil Prompt MAY HO -1.00 -0.50 0.00
Any-Month MAY HO -1.00 -0.50 -0.25
Jet fuel Prompt MAY HO 10.75 11.25 -0.50
Any-Month MAY HO 10.75 11.25 -0.50
MIDWEST
Chicago gasoline Cycle 3 MAY RBOB -8.00 -6.00 3.00
Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 MAY HO -6.00 -4.00 10.00
Group Three gasoline MAY RBOB -22.00 -21.00 0.25
Group Three ULSD MAY HO 1.75 2.25 0.00