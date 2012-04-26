* Group Three gasoline up after Chicago rally on refinery issue * Harbor jet fuel gains while gasoline falls on sparse buying * Gulf gasoline shows slight gain HOUSTON, April 26 Group Three gasoline differentials climbed 2.00 cents per gallon on Thursday, catching up to Wednesday's late-day Chicago gasoline rally, traders said. Group Three gasoline reached a bid-offer spread of 18.00/17.00 cents under the May RBOB futures contract on Thursday while Chicago differentials held at 12.00/11.00 cents under June futures after gaining 4.00 cents per gallon late on Wednesday. Traders said a unit shutdown on Wednesday because of a leak at Husky Energy's 155,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Lima, Ohio, refinery raised spot rack prices. Husky said on Thursday that the refinery was processing about 120,000 bpd at the plant after the fuel gas system leak prompted a unit shutdown. A Husky executive told analysts during a conference call that repairs should take two to seven days. Traders in the Group Three market also have sold off all higher Reid Vapor Pressure gasoline, so differentials will continue to rise due on seasonal increase in demand, a Midwest trader said. In the New York Harbor, jet fuel differentials shot a penny per gallon higher on Thursday with deals done at 10.25 and 10.50 cents over the June heating oil futures contract on the NYMEX, traders said. Prompt and any-May jet fuel was pegged at 10.50/11.00 cents over at the end of the day. However, the prior day was priced against May heating oil futures and the May/June heating oil spread was about 0.40 cent in favor of May, shrinking the actual jump to a 0.60 cent gain in real terms, traders said. While trade was sparse in the Harbor gasoline markets in the morning, it perked up in the afternoon, with buyers stepping up and pushing differentials higher on M2 conventional gasoline and CBOB. Prompt M2 conventional gasoline fell more than a penny per gallon to either side of 9.00 cents under the May RBOB futures contract on NYMEX. Prompt CBOB was done at 7.00 and 6.25 cents under, up 4.00 cents from Wednesday's settlement. Prompt F2 RBOB was unchanged at 0.50 cent under to flat to the screen, with a deal heard done at 0.40 cent under. Ratable May F2 RBOB was done at 2.50 and 2.75 cents over June RBOB futures, sending that market up by 0.10 cent on the day after it slumped by 0.90 cent earlier in the day. On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials slipped half a cent per gallon on Thursday to 15.00 cents under June RBOB futures on the NYMEX on sluggish demand, traders said. Gulf Coast ULSD, the last of the region's refined products markets to switch to trade against June futures, was pegged a quarter cent per gallon lower at 5.00 cents under June heating oil futures on the NYMEX as traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle. Gulf jet fuel also took a late-day dive of half a cent per gallon to finish at 5.50 cents over, traders said. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 25 JUN RBOB -15.25 -14.75 -0.50 61-grade ULSD Cycle 25 MAY HO 4.75 5.25 -0.25 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 25 MAY HO 5.00 6.00 -0.50 Heating oil Cycle 25 JUN HO -2.00 -1.50 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt MAY RBOB -9.25 -8.75 -1.12 Any-Month JUNE -8.50 -8.00 -0.12 RBOB F2 RBOB Prompt MAY RBOB -0.50 0.00 0.00 Any-Month JUNE 2.25 2.75 +0.10 RBOB ULSD Prompt MAY HO 7.75 8.25 -0.75 Any-Month MAY HO 7.75 8.25 -0.75 Heating oil Prompt MAY HO -0.50 0.00 +0.25 Any-Month MAY HO -0.50 0.00 +0.25 Jet fuel Prompt JUNE HO 10.50 11.00 +1.00 Any-Month JUNE HO 10.50 11.00 +1.00 MIDWEST Chicago gasoline Cycle 3 JUN RBOB -12.00 -11.00 0.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 JUN HO -5.00 -2.00 0.50 Group Three gasoline May RBOB -18.00 -17.00 2.00 Group Three ULSD MAY HO 4.50 5.00 0.50