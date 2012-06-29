* Gulf gasoline gains on pre-holiday buying * Group Three gasoline down 1.50 cents/gallon * Harbor prompt RBOB gasoline switches to Aug. futures NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline differentials got a boost from increased buying on Friday before the U.S. Fourth of July holiday next week, when market activity is expected to be slow, traders said. A2 CBOB differentials gained 1.50 cents per gallon to reach 21.50 cents under August RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while conventional M2 gasoline climbed 0.75 cent per gallon to 11.75 cents under. Gulf ULSD differentials slipped half a cent per gallon to 7.00 cents over August NYMEX heating oil futures, partially paring Thursday's 1.25-cent gain on pipeline scheduling, traders said. In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline fell 1.50 cents a gallon, on top of its 6.50-cent drop on Thursday, as trade against the July futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange winded down. Group Three gasoline traded at 14.00/13.00 cents under the NYMEX July futures contract, traders said. The July RBOB gasoline futures contract's premium over August futures stood at 11.50 cents a gallon at 1.00 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) after hitting a high of 14.90 cents on Monday. It is set to expire at market close Friday. Also in the Midwest, Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) rose 2.00 cents a gallon to 3.00/5.00 cents over August heating oil futures, reversing all of the Thursday losses that were triggered by a bout of selling. In the New York Harbor, RBOB gasoline for any-month delivery fell 3.00 cents a gallon to trade at a cent over the July NYMEX contract as traders accounted for the August future contract's deep discount against expiring July futures. Prompt F2 RBOB gasoline barrels traded at 13 cents over the August futures contract. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 38 JUL RBOB -12.00 -11.50 0.75 61-grade ULSD Cycle 38 JUL HO 6.75 7.25 0.50 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 38 JUL HO 7.00 8.00 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 38 JUL HO -2.50 -2.00 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt AUG RBOB -4.25 -3.75 0.00 Any-Month AUG RBOB 0.00 0.50 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt AUG RBOB 12.00 14.00 -- Any-Month JUL RBOB 0.50 1.50 -3.00 ULSD Prompt AUG HO 11.00 13.00 0.50 Any-Month AUG HO 11.00 13.00 0.50 Heating oil Prompt JUL HO 0.25 0.75 0.00 Any-Month JUL HO 0.25 0.75 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt AUG HO 12.00 13.00 -- Any-Month AUG HO 12.00 13.00 -- MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 AUG RBOB -6.50 -5.50 1.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 AUG HO 3.00 5.00 2.00 Group Three gasoline JUL RBOB -14.00 -13.00 -1.50 Group Three ULSD JUL HO 13.25 14.25 -0.25 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)