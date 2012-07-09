* Harbor gasoline stronger on tight inventory * Chicago gasoline down on sluggish demand * Gulf gasoline falls as refinery unit restarts HOUSTON, July 9 New York Harbor gasoline differentials strengthened on Monday on tight supply in the region, traders said. Conventional M2 gasoline for prompt delivery rose about 3.50 cents a gallon to trade a penny under the August RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while prompt RBOB gasoline was seen a half cent higher at 12.00 cents over futures. A compressor trip at PBF Energy Inc.'s 182,200-barrel-per-day (bpd)refinery in Delaware City, Delaware, helped push differentials higher, traders said. PBF had also reported an upset and flaring at its 195,000 bpd Paulsboro, New Jersey, plant last week. Harbor jet fuel also shot up sharply, rising 2.50 cents a gallon to trade at 16.00 cents over the NYMEX August heating oil futures contract, due to a supply squeeze. In the Midwest, Chicago CBOB gasoline dipped by 1.50 cents a gallon to trade at 9.00/8.00 cents under August NYMEX RBOB gasoline futures as demand waned after the U.S. Fourth of July holiday. Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago, on the other hand, rose a cent a gallon to 4.25/4.75 cents over August heating oil futures, traders said, buoyed by buying interest and reports of a malfunction at Citgo Petroleum's refinery in Lemont, Illinois. Citgo said a compressor shutdown on Sunday did not affect production at the plant. On the Gulf Coast, A2 CBOB differentials fell a penny per gallon to 21.00 cents under August RBOB futures on the NYMEX on Monday, while conventional M2 gasoline slipped by half a cent to 14.50 cents under. The declines came as Valero Energy Corp restarted the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking and alkylation units at its 88,000 bpd refinery in Houston over the weekend. The units were shut last Thursday after an upset. Gulf jet fuel differentials climbed about 2.00 cents per gallon in the thinly traded market to a bid-offer spread of 9.50/10.50 cents over August heating oil futures on the NYMEX as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 40 RBOB -14.75 -14.25 -0.50 61-grade ULSD Cycle 39 HO 10.00 10.50 0.50 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 39 HO 9.50 10.50 2.00 Heating oil Cycle 40 HO -4.00 -3.50 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -1.50 -0.50 3.50 Any-Month RBOB -3.00 -2.50 0.25 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 11.00 13.00 0.50 Any-Month RBOB 4.50 5.50 0.00 ULSD Prompt HO 13.00 15.00 0.00 Any-Month HO 13.00 15.00 0.00 Heating oil Prompt HO 0.00 1.00 0.50 Any-Month HO 0.00 1.00 0.50 Jet fuel Prompt HO 15.00 17.00 2.50 Any-Month HO 15.00 17.00 2.50 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 RBOB -9.00 -8.00 -1.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 HO 4.25 4.75 1.00 Group Three gasoline RBOB 1.75 2.25 0.00 Group Three ULSD HO 15.25 15.75 -0.25