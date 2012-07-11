* Chicago ULSD buoyed on strong demand, talk of refinery work * Harbor jet fuel down on incoming supply * Gulf gasoline up on pipeline scheduling HOUSTON, July 11 Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials rose on Wednesday, buoyed by strong demand and talk of planned refinery work in the region. Chicago ULSD traded at 7.50/8.00 cents over the August heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 2.25 cents a gallon. Husky Energy said it will perform planned maintenance at its 155,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Lima, Ohio, next week after it changed earlier plans to begin work on Monday. Husky also said the work would not affect production. Chicago CBOB gasoline fell a quarter cent per gallon to 14.00/12.50 cents under August NYMEX RBOB futures, capping the 15.00-cent drop it logged since last week. In the New York Harbor, jet fuel differentials reversed a recent rally and fell 2.00 cents a gallon to 16.00 cents over August heating oil futures as shipments from the Gulf Coast arrived on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said. In the Harbor gasoline markets, RBOB gasoline for delivery on July 20 traded at 11.00 cents over August RBOB gasoline futures, and reoffered at that level, down about 2.00 cents a gallon. On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets showed gains on Wednesday as their latest five-day lifting cycles scheduled to move on the Colonial. A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol climbed 3.50 cents per gallon to 20.75 cents under August NYMEX RBOB futures. The move more than reversed Tuesday's 3.25-cent decline on sluggish demand and news that Valero Energy Corp was ramping up a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 88,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Houston. Valero said on Wednesday that the unit was back to planned rates. Conventional M2 differentials gained 0.75 cent per gallon to 16.25 cents under on Wednesday, traders said. However, distillate markets went south on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said distillate stocks in the region gained 1.33 million barrels last week. Gulf ULSD slipped 1.75 cents per gallon to a bid-offer spread of 7.75/8.25 cents over August NYMEX heating oil futures, while jet fuel fell a penny per gallon to 8.75 cents over. The EIA said U.S. distillate stocks gained 3.1 million barrels to 120.9 million barrels last week. In addition to the notable gain in Gulf Coast distillate inventories, East Coast stocks showed a bigger increase at 1.63 million barrels. Midwest stocks declined by 705,000 barrels. U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 2.75 million barrels to 207.7 million barrels, reflecting increases in all regions. Of those east of the Rockies, the East Coast climbed by 1.1 million barrels, followed by an 816,000-barrel gain in Gulf Coast stocks and a 457,000-barrel gain in Midwest inventories, the EIA said. U.S. refinery utilization rose by 0.7 percentage points to 92.7 percent last week, its highest level since 2007. However, overall capacity shrunk to 17.3 million barrels per day 17.7 million barrels per day a year ago because of some refinery closures, the EIA said. Among markets east of the Rockies, Gulf Coast utilization gained 1.2 percentage points to reach 94.2 percent, reflecting a unit startup at Total's 232,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, and completion of planned work at Citgo Petroleum's 160,000 bpd refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas. Midwest utilization slipped 0.3 percentage points to 92.7 percent, while East Coast utilization was unchanged at 81.4 percent, the EIA said. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline * Cycle 40 RBOB -16.50 -16.00 0.75 61-grade ULSD Cycle 40 HO 7.75 8.25 -1.75 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 40 HO 8.50 9.50 -1.00 Heating oil Cycle 40 HO -2.75 -2.25 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -0.50 0.50 0.00 Any-Month RBOB -4.00 -3.50 0.25 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 15.00 16.00 0.00 Any-Month RBOB 4.75 5.25 0.00 ULSD Prompt HO 13.50 14.50 -0.50 Any-Month HO 13.50 14.50 -0.50 Heating oil Prompt HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Any-Month HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt HO 15.00 17.00 -2.00 Any-Month HO 15.00 17.00 -2.00 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 RBOB -14.00 -12.50 -0.25 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 HO 7.50 8.50 2.25 Group Three gasoline RBOB 2.00 2.25 -1.00 Group Three ULSD HO 15.75 16.25 0.00