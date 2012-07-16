* Chicago gasoline lower as trade focuses on new cycle
* Harbor gasoline down in thin trade
* Gulf gasoline steady to slightly higher
HOUSTON, July 16 Chicago gasoline differentials traded notably
lower on Monday as traders focused on a new cycle.
Cycle 3 CBOB gasoline in Chicago was 6.00 cents per gallon lower than
Friday's levels, bid at 20.00 cents under the August RBOB gasoline futures
contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and offered at 16.00 cents
under, traders said.
Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel also fell on the cycle change, down 4.00
cents a gallon to 3.00/4.00 cents over NYMEX heating oil futures.
The slide was supported by Marathon Petroleum Corp's confirmation
that it is restarting units at its 206,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Robinson,
Illinois after maintenance on unspecified units that started in early June.
Differentials shrugged off news of an upset at Exxon Mobil's 238,600
barrels-per-day refinery in Joliet, Illinois. Exxon reported flaring related to
"equipment overpressure" in a filing with the state regulator but declined to
provide further details.
In the New York Harbor market, prompt RBOB gasoline traded a cent a gallon
lower at 14.25 cents over NYMEX RBOB gasoline then fell another penny per gallon
to 15.25 cents over futures in thin trade.
RBOB gasoline for any-month delivery was seen a quarter cent stronger at
6.75/7.00 cents over futures.
Cycle 38 conventional M2 gasoline traded about 1.50 cents a gallon lower at
5.50/4.50 cents under August futures.
In the distillate markets, ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 2.00 cents a gallon
to 10.75/11.25 cents over August heating oil futures on the NYMEX as demand fell
in the region, traders said.
On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets were steady to higher on Monday, traders
said. Differentials for A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol
were flat at 27.00 cents under August RBOB futures on the NYMEX, while
conventional M2 gasoline gained half a cent per gallon to 18.00 cents under,
traders said.
Latest day
Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change
Contract
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling
M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 41 RBOB -18.25 -17.75 0.50
61-grade ULSD * Cycle 40 HO 7.00 7.50 0.00
54-grade jet fuel Cycle 41 HO 9.50 10.50 0.00
Heating oil Cycle 41 HO -4.00 -3.50 0.00
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -2.00 -1.50 0.00
Any-Month RBOB -6.00 -4.00 0.00
F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 14.00 15.00 -1.00
Any-Month RBOB 6.75 7.00 0.25
ULSD Prompt HO 10.75 11.25 -2.00
Any-Month HO 10.75 11.25 -2.00
Heating oil Prompt HO 0.00 1.00 -0.25
Any-Month HO 0.00 1.00 -0.25
Jet fuel Prompt HO 14.00 15.00 0.00
Any-Month HO 14.00 15.00 0.00
MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>
Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 RBOB -20.00 -16.00 -6.00
Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 HO 3.00 4.00 -4.00
Group Three gasoline RBOB -2.00 -1.00 1.00
Group Three ULSD HO 12.00 13.00 -0.75
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York)