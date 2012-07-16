* Chicago gasoline lower as trade focuses on new cycle * Harbor gasoline down in thin trade * Gulf gasoline steady to slightly higher HOUSTON, July 16 Chicago gasoline differentials traded notably lower on Monday as traders focused on a new cycle. Cycle 3 CBOB gasoline in Chicago was 6.00 cents per gallon lower than Friday's levels, bid at 20.00 cents under the August RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and offered at 16.00 cents under, traders said. Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel also fell on the cycle change, down 4.00 cents a gallon to 3.00/4.00 cents over NYMEX heating oil futures. The slide was supported by Marathon Petroleum Corp's confirmation that it is restarting units at its 206,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Robinson, Illinois after maintenance on unspecified units that started in early June. Differentials shrugged off news of an upset at Exxon Mobil's 238,600 barrels-per-day refinery in Joliet, Illinois. Exxon reported flaring related to "equipment overpressure" in a filing with the state regulator but declined to provide further details. In the New York Harbor market, prompt RBOB gasoline traded a cent a gallon lower at 14.25 cents over NYMEX RBOB gasoline then fell another penny per gallon to 15.25 cents over futures in thin trade. RBOB gasoline for any-month delivery was seen a quarter cent stronger at 6.75/7.00 cents over futures. Cycle 38 conventional M2 gasoline traded about 1.50 cents a gallon lower at 5.50/4.50 cents under August futures. In the distillate markets, ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 2.00 cents a gallon to 10.75/11.25 cents over August heating oil futures on the NYMEX as demand fell in the region, traders said. On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets were steady to higher on Monday, traders said. Differentials for A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol were flat at 27.00 cents under August RBOB futures on the NYMEX, while conventional M2 gasoline gained half a cent per gallon to 18.00 cents under, traders said. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 41 RBOB -18.25 -17.75 0.50 61-grade ULSD * Cycle 40 HO 7.00 7.50 0.00 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 41 HO 9.50 10.50 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 41 HO -4.00 -3.50 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -2.00 -1.50 0.00 Any-Month RBOB -6.00 -4.00 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 14.00 15.00 -1.00 Any-Month RBOB 6.75 7.00 0.25 ULSD Prompt HO 10.75 11.25 -2.00 Any-Month HO 10.75 11.25 -2.00 Heating oil Prompt HO 0.00 1.00 -0.25 Any-Month HO 0.00 1.00 -0.25 Jet fuel Prompt HO 14.00 15.00 0.00 Any-Month HO 14.00 15.00 0.00 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 RBOB -20.00 -16.00 -6.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 HO 3.00 4.00 -4.00 Group Three gasoline RBOB -2.00 -1.00 1.00 Group Three ULSD HO 12.00 13.00 -0.75 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York)