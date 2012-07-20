* Harbor gasoline falls as traders expect supply influx * Gulf gasoline up on pre-weekend buying * Group Three gasoline gains on pre-weekend squeeze HOUSTON, July 20 New York Harbor gasoline differentials fell on Friday as traders anticipated the arrival of European cargoes at the end of the month and eyed the spread between RBOB gasoline futures contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Harbor RBOB gasoline for prompt delivery fell about 2.75 cents a gallon to 5.50/6.00 cents over the August futures contract, while cash RBOB for any-month delivery fell a cent a gallon to 2.00/2.50 cents over futures, traders said. Conventional M2 gasoline was down 1.25 cents a gallon to 12.00/11.00 cents under futures. "As we get closer to the end of the month, we're expecting more supplies from Europe," said Andrew Lipow, with Houston-based Lipow Oil Associates LLC. "As the supplies arrive in New York, differentials will weaken from the extraordinarily high levels we've seen this year." The September RBOB gasoline future contract's wide discount against August futures had weighed on differentials all week. September RBOB futures traded at a 9.00-cent discount against August contracts in the afternoon. RBc1-RBc2 Supplies are plentiful in the market, which helped push basis lower. Earlier this week, data from the U.S. Department of Energy showed a 643,000-barrel build in East Coast RBOB gasoline stocks, even as the Coast's total gasoline inventories fell 1.24 million barrels to 52.22 million barrels last week. On the Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials rose on Friday on pre-weekend buying and in reaction to the RBOB spread on the NYMEX, traders said. A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol was seen done at 26.50 cents under August RBOB futures on the NYMEX, up 2 cents per gallon, while conventional M2 gasoline gained a penny per gallon to 18.50 cents under. Those markets ignored refinery restarts in the region on Friday. Petrobras said its 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Pasadena, Texas was back at planned rates after a power outage on Tuesday forced a shutdown and Valero Energy Corp said its 142,000-bpd Corpus Christi, Texas refinery was at planned rates after planned work. Gulf ULSD differentials slipped half a cent per gallon to 6.00/6.50 cents over August NYMEX heating oil futures as traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle. In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline rose 1.50 cents a gallon to 4.00/3.00 cents under the August NYMEX RBOB gasoline futures contract on a pre-weekend squeeze, traders said. "Basis did that last Friday and then fell off early in the week due to the large backwardation on the futures markets," a Midwest trader said. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 42 RBOB -18.75 -18.25 1.00 61-grade ULSD Cycle 42 HO 6.00 6.50 -0.50 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 42 HO 8.00 9.00 0.00 Heating oil * Cycle 42 HO -4.75 -4.25 -0.25 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -12.00 -11.00 -1.25 Any-Month RBOB -0.25 0.25 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 5.50 6.00 -2.75 Any-Month RBOB 2.00 2.50 -1.00 ULSD Prompt HO 9.50 10.50 0.00 Any-Month HO 9.50 10.50 0.00 Heating oil Prompt HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Any-Month HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt HO 13.00 15.00 0.75 Any-Month HO 13.00 15.00 0.75 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 RBOB -23.00 -22.00 0.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 HO 2.00 2.50 0.75 Group Three gasoline RBOB -4.00 -3.00 1.50 Group Three ULSD HO 9.75 10.50 -0.25 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York)