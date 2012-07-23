* Group Three gasoline reverses most gains on supply squeeze * Gulf gasoline markets mixed on pipeline scheduling * Harbor gasoline falls on expected supply deliveries HOUSTON, July 23 Group Three gasoline differentials fell on Monday, paring most of Friday's gains which stemmed from a weekend supply squeeze, traders said. Group Three slipped 1.25 cents per gallon to 4.50 cents under August RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, nearly reversing Friday's 1.75-cent gain. In Chicago, gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials gained half a cent per gallon each, with gasoline seen done at 22.00 cents under August NYMEX RBOB and ULSD at 4.00 cents under August NYMEX heating oil futures, traders said. Chicago markets shrugged off news of an equipment failure at Exxon Mobil's 238,600 barrels-per-day refinery in Joliet, Illinois. Midwest and Gulf Coast markets also ignored the shutdown of a section of the Mississippi River in Arkansas after a vessel ran aground on Sunday. Valero Energy Corp spokesman Bill Day said the closure did not affect operations at the company's 180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Memphis, Tennessee, which is north of the closure. On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets were mixed as their latest five-day lifting cycles scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. A2 CBOB was seen done at 26.25 cents under August RBOB futures on the NYMEX, up a quarter cent per gallon, while conventional M2 gasoline fell a penny per gallon to trade at 19.50 cents under, traders said. A2 is in higher demand than M2, as A2 is formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol. In the New York Harbor, F2 RBOB gasoline for delivery on July 25 traded at 5.00 cents over August RBOB gasoline futures, down about 0.75 cent a gallon, as traders anticipated the arrival of cargoes from Europe. RBOB gasoline for delivery at the end of the month rose 0.75 cent a gallon to 2.75/3.25 cents over futures. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline * Cycle 42 RBOB -19.75 -19.25 -1.00 61-grade ULSD Cycle 42 HO 8.00 9.00 0.00 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 42 HO 5.25 5.75 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 43 HO -4.75 -4.25 0.25 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -11.50 -10.50 0.50 Any-Month RBOB -0.25 0.25 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 5.50 6.00 0.00 Any-Month RBOB 2.75 3.25 0.75 ULSD Prompt HO 9.50 10.50 0.00 Any-Month HO 9.50 10.50 0.00 Heating oil Prompt HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Any-Month HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt HO 13.00 15.00 0.00 Any-Month HO 13.00 15.00 0.00 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 RBOB -22.50 -21.50 0.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 HO 3.50 4.50 0.50 Group Three gasoline RBOB -4.75 -4.25 -1.25 Group Three ULSD HO 9.75 10.25 0.00 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)