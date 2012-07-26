* Harbor gasoline gains as regional supply increases * Chicago diesel retreats from gains on refinery issue * Gulf gasoline up on pipeline scheduling HOUSTON, July 26 New York Harbor gasoline differentials weakened on Thursday on a regional stock build augmented by more imports from Europe, traders said. RBOB gasoline in the Harbor for any-month delivery slipped 2.50 cents a gallon to half a penny over August RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The East Coast region logged a build of 1.88 million barrels in gasoline inventories last week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. . Imports into the region were at their highest since January at 964,000 barrels of gasoline a day, the EIA said. Harbor ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials gained a quarter cent to 8.50 cents over futures on talk of strengthening demand despite the large 1.37-million-barrel build in East Coast distillate inventories last week. The EIA said it expects the East Coast region to have adequate supplies of gasoline in the coming year, but may be short of 50,000 barrels per day of ULSD on several shutdowns of several refineries in that market. The expected ULSD shortage follows New York State's requirement to reduce the sulfur content of heating oil to 15 parts-per-million (ppm) as of July 1, which is expected to stoke demand. However, imports from the U.S. Gulf Coast via Colonial Pipeline's expanded pipelines will likely meet additional demand, the department said. In the Midwest, Chicago ULSD differentials fell about 2.00 cents a gallon to 9.00 cents over the September NYMEX heating oil futures contract, reversing some gains on reduced rates at BP Plc's 337,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana. Chicago gasoline, on the other hand, continued its rally and was seen up 2.00 cents a gallon at even to September NYMEX RBOB futures. On the Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials climbed as their five-day lifting cycles scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said. A2 CBOB rose by 1.75 cents per gallon to 10.00 cents under September RBOB futures on the NYMEX, while conventional M2 gasoline differentials increased by the same amount to 9.50 cents under. Gulf ULSD differentials gained half a cent per gallon to 5.25 cents over September NYMEX heating oil futures on export demand, traders said. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline * Cycle 43 RBOB -9.75 -9.25 1.75 61-grade ULSD Cycle 43 HO 5.00 5.50 0.50 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 43 HO 6.75 7.75 0.00 Heating oil * Cycle 43 HO -4.50 -4.00 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -14.50 -14.00 0.25 Any-Month RBOB -16.00 -15.00 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 3.50 4.00 0.00 Any-Month RBOB 0.00 1.00 -2.50 ULSD Prompt HO 8.00 9.00 0.25 Any-Month HO 7.00 9.00 0.50 Heating oil Prompt HO 0.00 0.50 0.25 Any-Month HO 0.00 0.50 0.25 Jet fuel Prompt HO 12.00 14.00 0.00 Any-Month HO 12.00 14.00 0.00 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 RBOB -1.00 1.00 2.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 HO 8.00 10.00 -2.00 Group Three gasoline RBOB -6.50 -6.00 0.25 Group Three ULSD HO 10.00 10.25 0.00