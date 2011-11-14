* Midwest diesel gains as supply arrives from Gulf Coast

* Warm weather weakens Harbor heating fuels markets

* Gulf gasoline slides as refinery resumes rates

HOUSTON, Nov 14 Midwest ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials on Monday retreated from last week's three-year highs as incoming barrels from the U.S. Gulf Coast region eased tight supply.

Cycle 2 Chicago ULSD differentials slipped by 2.00 cents per gallon to either side of 17.00 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's December heating oil contract.

Group Three ULSD differentials fell by the same amount to talk at 13.50/14.50 cents over, traders said.

Tight supply stemming from the combined demand from the end of the autumn crop harvest, development of shale oil and gas fields in North Dakota and pipeline demands for line-fill boosted differentials.

Incoming supply from the Gulf was relieving some of that pressure, traders said.

Midwest gasoline differentials extended declines on low demand as prompt Group Three barrels fell a quarter cent per gallon to 8.50/8.00 cents under December NYMEX RBOB and Chicago gasoline differentials shed half a cent per gallon to 3.00/2.50 cents under. Traders said few deals were done in either market.

Warmer-than-normal weather in the U.S. Northeast weakened the New York Harbor heating fuels market Monday, which had firmed in anticipation of colder weather.

The U.S. National Weather Service forecast that U.S. heating oil demand for the week would be 24.7 percent below normal and that the weather would be 22.8 percent warmer than normal. [ID:nL3E7ME1AZ]

Prompt Harbor heating fuels slipped a quarter cent per gallon to talk at either side of 1.00 cent under December NYMEX heating oil, while ULSD fell by the same amount to 3.00/3.50 cents over.

Prompt F5 RBOB gasoline differentials in the Harbor climbed to either side of 3.00 cents per gallon over December NYMEX RBOB futures, benefiting from a wider December/January RBOB futures spread.

The intra-month spread moved to 1.61 cents in contango Monday from nearly flat on Friday on improved storage economics.

On the Gulf Coast, M4 gasoline differentials slipped a quarter cent per gallon to 5.25 cents under December NYMEX RBOB, extending last week's 4.50-cent decline as crude and coker units at Valero Energy Corp's ( VLO.N ) 142,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Monday neared planned rates following completion of a turnaround. [ID:nWNAB0842]

The decrease started earlier last week on news that Total ( TOTF.PA ) restarted a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 232,000 bpd refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. [ID:nN1E7A61PZ]

Gulf distillates were mixed, with jet fuel and ULSD differentials down slightly and heating oil up a quarter cent to 4.75/4.25 cents under December NYMEX heating oil. Jet fuel was seen offered at half a cent and 1.00 cent under with no bids, while ULSD slipped a quarter cent to 1.75 cents under.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 64 M4 gasoline was seen done at 5.10 and 5.25 cents under December RBOB futures, down a quarter cent.

Scheduling Cycle 63 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.75 cents under the December heating oil board, down 0.25 cent.

Cycle 64 54-grade jet fuel was offered at 0.50 and 1.00 cent under with no bids seen.

Cycle 64 heating oil was pegged at 4.75/4.25 cents under, up a quarter cent.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M5 conventional gasoline was pegged at 5.50/6.00 cents over, up 1.25 cents over Friday, while any-November barrels were called 4.00/4.50 cents over, down a quarter cent.

Prompt F5 RBOB was talked at 2.75/3.25 cents over, up 1.25 cents over Friday, with barrels loading by Nov. 20 were pegged at either side of 2.00 cents over.

Any-November F5 RBOB was done a couple of times at flat to the screen.

Ratable December F5 RBOB was pegged at 0.25/0.50 cent over January RBOB futures.

Prompt heating oil was called 1.25/0.75 cents under, down a quarter cent. Prompt low sulfur diesel was pegged at either side of 1.00 cent over, modestly weaker.

Prompt and any-November ULSD was talked at 3.00/3.50 cents over, a quarter cent weaker.

Prompt jet fuel was called 2.50/3.00 cents over, while any-November barrels were pegged at 3.00/3.50 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 ULSD was called 16.75/17.25 cents over in Chicago, down 2.00 cents, while Cycle 3 barrels were pegged at a 10-cent discount to the prompt cycle. Prompt Group 3 ULSD was 2.00 cents weaker at 13.50/14.50 cents over.

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline was pegged at 3.00/2.50 cents under, a half cent weaker, while Cycle 3 barrels were talked at 3.50/3.00 cents under, also a half cent weaker.

Group 3 gasoline was called 8.50/8.00 cents under, down a quarter cent. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)