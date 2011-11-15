* Midwest diesel diffs hold or fall as buyers balk

* Warm weather leaves Harbor distillates better offered

* Gulf gasoline down on refinery restarts, scheduling

HOUSTON, Nov 15 Midwest cash distillate differentials held steady or fell on Tuesday as buyers balked at higher prices in Chicago and Group Three sellers chased buyers lower, traders said.

The bid-offer spread for prompt Cycle 2 ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago widened to 20.00/22.00 cents per gallon over the December heating oil contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange with the same median value of 21.00 cents over.

In the Group Three market, prompt ULSD shed about 2.00 cents to talk at 9.50/10.00 cents over as barrels from the Gulf Coast arrived.

Midwest distillate markets have been strong in reaction to high demand from Northern Tier shale oil development, regional refinery maintenance, the end of the autumn crop harvest season and pipeline line fill requirements, traders said.

Chicago gasoline differentials slipped about a penny per gallon to 8.00/6.50 cents under, while Group Three gasoline firmed by 0.25 cent per gallon in thin trade to 3.50/3.00 cents under.

In the New York Harbor, ongoing warm weather in the U.S. Northeast left the distillate market "better offered across the board," said a veteran trader.

All grades of heating fuels lost a quarter cent in value as buyers delayed purchases. Among the transportation fuels, jet fuel and low sulfur (on-road) diesel were steady.

New York Harbor F4 gasoline differentials skidded lower by 1.50 cents per gallon on Tuesday to either side of 1.00 cent over December NYMEX RBOB.

Traders said the sharp tightening of the December/January RBOB futures spread on NYMEX to 0.0055 cents at midday, from Monday's level of 0.141 cents, undermined the prompt value of gasoline in the region.

On the Gulf Coast, M4 gasoline differentials slipped half a cent per gallon to 6.00 cents under December NYMEX heating oil futures, extending Monday's half-cent decline on reginal refineries resuming planned rates after autumn turnarounds, traders said.

Valero Energy Corp ( VLO.N ) said on Tuesday crude and coker units at its 142,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, had resumed planned rates after finishing a turnaround last week. [ID:nWNAB1188]

Tuesday's decline also stemmed in part from M4's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduling to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

Differentials for Gulf distillates largely held steady on Tuesday, though jet fuel differentials rebounded slightly from Monday's drop of a cent per gallon, gaining 0.25 cent per gallon to 1.75 cents under December NYMEX heating oil futures.

For more refinery news, please go to REF/OUT

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 64 M4 gasoline was seen done at 6.00 cents under December RBOB futures, down half a cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 64 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 2.35 and 2.40 cents under the December heating oil screen, flat with Monday's levels.

Cycle 64 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 1.75 cents under, up about a quarter cent.

Scheduling Cycle 64 heating oil was flat, seen done at 4.85 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 4.25/5.00 cents over, modestly weaker. Any-November M4 conventional gasoline was talked at 2.25/2.75 cents over, down a half cent.

Prompt F5 RBOB was heard done at 1.00 cents over, down 1.50 cents, while any-November barrels were heard done at 0.25 cent over, up a quarter cent.

Ratable December F5 RBOB was pegged at either side of 1.00 cent under January RBOB futures.

Prompt heating oil was called a quarter cent weaker at 1.00/0.50 cent under, while any-November barrels were pegged at 0.50 cent under to flat.

Low sulfur diesel was called 0.75/1.25 cents over.

Prompt and any-November ULSD were talked at 2.75/3.25 cents over, down a quarter cent.

Prompt jet fuel was pegged at either side of 3.00 cents over, unchanged on the day, while prompt kerosene was called either side of 11.00 cents over, modestly stronger.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 Chicago ULSD was pegged at 20.00/22.00 cents over, unchanged on the day, while Cycle 3 barrels were pegged at a 10.00 cents discount to Cycle 2.

Prompt November Group 3 ULSD weakened by about 2.00 cents and was called 9.50/10.00 cents over, while any-November barrels were pegged at either side of 4.00 cents over.

Prompt Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline was talked at 8.00/6.50 cents under, down 1.50 cents from Monday, while Cycle 3 barrels were pegged at a 0.50 cent discount to Cycle 2.

Prompt November Group 3 gasoline was called 3.50/3.00 cents under, up a quarter cent, while any-November barrels continued to be talked at either side of 4.00 cents under.

Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)