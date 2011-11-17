* BP's Indiana refinery restart undermines product diffs

* Group 3 products weaken, too

* Harbor gasoline weakens as Dec/Jan RBOB spread firms

NEW YORK, Nov 17 The Chicago gasoline market came under further seasonal pressure Thursday as the resumption of refining activity following autumn maintenance increased potential supply in the region.

Chicago Cycle 3 gasoline shed another 2.50 cents per gallon and was pegged at 12.50/11.50 cents under the December RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, where at least one deal was done.

This 15-day down trend in Chicago gasoline differentials pushed the discount to the screen down to its lowest level since July 22. [RU-DIFF-MC]

Earlier this week, BP ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) brought a crude unit and coker back on line at its 405,000 barrels-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery, while Thursday, Marathon Petroleum ( MPC.N ) said that it had returned an alkylation unit to service at its 212,000 bpd Cattlettsburg, Kentucky, refinery. [ID:nWNAB7159]

Prompt Group 3 gasoline edged lower and was pegged at either side of 5.25 cents under, down a quarter cent.

In the New York Harbor, the further compression of the December/January RBOB futures spread to 0.0080 cent resulted in the tightening of prompt differentials for RBOB and M4 gasoline grades, traders said.

Prompt F5 RBOB was pegged at 0.50/1.00 cent over, down a quarter cent, while any-November barrels were called 0.00/0.50 cent over, unchanged on the day.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline differentials shed about a half cent for each timing, as well.

On the Gulf Coast, M4 gasoline differentials dipped by half a cent 7.50 cents under, on pipeline scheduling for a shorter-than-usual cycle, traders said.

Midwest diesel markets remained under pressure as barrels from the Gulf Coast continued to arrive in Chicago and the Group 3 to compete with ramped up refinery production.

Chicago Cycle 3 ultra-low sulfur diesel was pegged at 1.50/3.50 cents over the NYMEX December heating oil contract, down 6.50 cents from Wednesday's settlement. Chicago ULSD has fallen by 18.00 cents on a differential basis since Nov. 14.

In the Group 3 market, prompt ULSD dropped another 2.00 cents to be talked at 4.00/5.00 cents over.

On the Gulf Coast, ULSD differentials climbed a penny to 2.00 cents under as their latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, where space is limited because of allocations, traders said.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 65 M4 gasoline was seen done at 7.25 and 7.50 cents under December RBOB futures, down half a penny.

Scheduling Cycle 64 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 2.00 cents under the December heating oil screen, up a penny.

Newly prompt Cycle 65 54-grade jet fuel was steady at 2.75 cents under.

Heating oil for Cycle 65 was flat at 4.50/4.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F5 RBOB was called 0.50/1.00 cent over, down a quarter cent, while any-November barrels were talked at flat to 0.50 cent over.

Ratable December F5 RBOB was pegged at either side of 0.75 cent under January RBOB futures.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was talked at 3.50/4.00 cents over, while any-November barrels were pegged at 2.75/3.25 cents over.

Ratable December M4 conventional gasoline was called 2.00/2.50 cents over.

Prompt heating oil was talked at 1.50/1.00 cents under, unchanged, while any-November barrels were pegged modestly stronger at 0.75/0.25 cent under.

Prompt low sulfur diesel was called flat to 0.25 cent over, modestly weaker.

Prompt and any-November ULSD were talked at 1.00/1.50 cents over, down slightly.

Prompt jet fuel was talked at either side of 2.50 cents over, down half a cent, while kerosene was called 7.75/8.25 cents over, down 2.00 cents.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 3 Chicago ULSD was called 1.50/3.50 cents over, down 6.50 cents from Wednesday's settlement. Prompt Group 3 ULSD was talked at 4.00/5.00 cents over, down 2.00 cents.

Cycle 3 Chicago gasoline was pegged at 12.50/11.50 cents under, down 2.00 cents. Prompt Group 3 gasoline was called 5.50/5.00 cents under, down a quarter cent.

(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)