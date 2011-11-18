* Midwest diesel demand ebbs as supplies grow

* Harbor products are mostly stable

* Gulf jet fuel slips on pipeline scheduling

NEW YORK, Nov 18 Midwestern distillate markets traded lower Friday as sellers aggressively sought trades at prices well below recent lofty levels and differentials dropped to one-month lows, traders said.

The restart of BP's ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) 405,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana, from seasonal maintenance earlier in the week was the main catalyst in the 20.00 cent per gallon reduction in prompt differentials for ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago.

Prompt Cycle 3 Chicago ULSD was pegged at flat to 2.00 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's December heating oil futures contract, down 1.50 cents from Thursday.

Prompt Group 3 ULSD edged down by a half cent to be talked at 4.00/4.50 cents over, while any-November barrels were pegged at either side of 4.00 cents over, unchanged.

In the New York Harbor, distillate markets were mixed, stuck between competing forces of colder weather and growing supplies, traders said.

The heating fuels were each about a quarter cent weaker, while the transportation fuels firmed slightly.

Gulf jet fuel differentials slipped half a penny to 2.25 cents under as their latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. Other distillates were largely steady in thin pre-weekend trade.

Gulf Coast M4 gasoline differentials rebounded from Thursday's decline on Colonial scheduling, climbing 1.75 cents per gallon to trade at 6.00 cents under the December NYMEX RBOB contract, traders said.

Growing Harbor gasoline supplies kept the pressure on differentials on all grades, with prompt F5 RBOB barrels pegged at a half cent over and any-November material called a half cent under.

The plunge in Midwestern gasoline differentials was arrested Friday, with barrels talked within established ranges after falling sharply earlier in the week.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Newly prompt Cycle 66 M4 gasoline was seen done at 6.00 cents under December RBOB futures, up 1.75 cents.

Newly prompt Cycle 65 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel gained 0.25 cent to talk at 1.75/1.25 cents under the December heating oil screen.

Scheduling Cycle 65 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 2.25 cents under, down half a cent.

Scheduling Cycle 65 heating oil was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F5 RBOB was called 0.25/0.75 cent over, unchanged, while any-November barrels were talked at 0.75/0.25 cent under.

Ratable December F5 RBOB was pegged at either side of 0.50 cent under January RBOB futures.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was talked at 2.75/3.25 cents over, while any-November barrels were pegged at 1.75/2.25 cents over, both down a penny.

Prompt and any-November heating oil were talked at 1.50/1.00 cents under, down a quarter cent.

Prompt low sulfur diesel was called 0.25/0.75 cent over, up a half cent.

Prompt and any-November ULSD were talked at 2.25/2.75 cents over, down slightly.

Prompt jet fuel was talked at 2.50/3.00 cents over, unchanged, while kerosene was pegged at either side of 10.00 cents over, up 2.00 cents.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Chicago Cycle 3 ULSD was pegged at flat to 2.00 cents over, down about 2.00 cents from Thursday. Prompt Group 3 ULSD was called 4.00/4.50 cents over, down a half cent, while any-November barrels were unchanged at either side of 4.00 cents over.

Chicago Cycle 3 gasoline was pegged at 12.00/11.00 cents under, slightly higher. Prompt Group 3 gasoline was talked at 5.00/4.50 cents under, also up a half a cent. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; editing by Jim Marshall)