* Chicago diesel arrests slide

* Chicago gasoline falls on refinery start-up

* Harbor distillates soft in mild weather

HOUSTON, Nov 21 Midwest ultra-low sulfur diesel markets were a mixed bag on Monday as Group Three ULSD differentials lost ground while those in Chicago rallied from five-week lows.

Prompt Group Three ULSD differentials slipped 1.00 cent per gallon to 2.50/3.00 cents over The December RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

In Chicago, Cycle 3 ULSD differentials arrested a week-long slide by rising 0.75 cent per gallon to be talked at 2.50/1.50 cents under.

Differentials have spiked on demand from the autumn crop harvest, diesel demand in the Bakken shale oil play in North Dakota and seasonal refinery work. Refinery work wrapped up and harvest demand has waned.

Chicago gasoline differentials also fell 2.00 cents per gallon to 14.00/13.00 cents under December NYMEX RBOB futures on the back of the end of regional refinery maintenance and the start-up of new processing units at ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) joint-venture 362,000 refinery in Wood River, Illinois.

The refinery, which ConocoPhillips co-owns with Cenovus Energy Inc, ( CVE.TO ) has undergone an upgrade that will allow it to process more heavy Canadian crude oil. Group Three gasoline differentials were largely steady.

In the New York Harbor, differentials for heating oil and ULSD were pegged within established ranges as weather was mild.

The U.S. National Weather Service said demand for heating oil would be 23.9 percent below normal for this week, building on the previous week's demand decrease of 18.1 percent below normal. [nL4E7ML1B9]

Harbor prompt gasoline differentials edged lower with barrels pegged at 0.50/0.25 cent under December NYMEX RBOB futures, pressured by imports and lackluster regional demand, traders said.

On the Gulf Coast, M4 gasoline differentials slipped half a penny per gallon to a bid-offer spread of 6.25/5.75 cents under December NYMEX RBOB futures on low demand in the well-supplied region.

Gulf ULSD differentials were steady, talking at 2.25/1.75 cents under, as the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

For more refinery news, please go to REF/OUT

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 66 M4 gasoline was seen done at 6.00 cents under December RBOB futures, down half a penny.

Scheduling Cycle 65 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was steady, pegged at 2.25/1.75 cents under the December heating oil screen.

Cycle 66 54-grade jet fuel gained a quarter cent to 3.00/2.00 cents under.

Heating oil for Cycle 66 was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F5 RBOB was called 0.50/0.25 cent under, down about 0.10 cent, while any-November barrels were pegged at either side of 1.00 cent under, down a half cent.

Early December F5 RBOB was offered at 0.15 cent under January RBOB futures, seeking bids. Ratable December F5 RBOB was pegged at 1.50/1.00 cent under.

Ratable January F5 RBOB was heard done at 2.00 cents under February futures, while ratable February F5 RBOB was heard done at 15.00 cents under March RBOB futures.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was done at 1.75 cents over, while any-November barrels were pegged at either side of 0.50 cent over.

Ratable December M4 conventional gasoline was talked at flat to January RBOB futures.

Prompt heating oil was called either side of 1.00 cent under, unchanged from Friday.

Ratable December heating oil was pegged at 1.00/0.50 cent under January heating oil futures.

Prompt low sulfur diesel was talked at flat to 0.50 cent over, unchanged.

Prompt ULSD was pegged at 3.00/3.50 cents over, up a half cent.

Prompt jet fuel was talked at 2.25/2.75 cents over, up a penny.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 3 Chicago gasoline was talked at 14.00/13.00 cents under, down 2.00 cents.

Prompt and any-November Group 3 gasoline were pegged at 3.50/2.50 cents under, unchanged from Friday.

Prompt Group 3 ULSD was called 2.50/3.00 cents over, down about a penny from Friday, while any-November barrels were pegged at either side of flat to the screen.

Cycle 4 Chicago ULSD was talked at 2.50/1.50 cents under, up about 0.75 cent. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)