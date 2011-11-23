* Chicago gasoline up on reports of buying
* Harbor distillates weaker on warm weather
HOUSTON, Nov 23 Chicago gasoline differentials
climbed 4.50 cents per gallon on Wednesday on reports of an oil
major buying end-November barrels, traders said.
The jump in Chicago Cycle 3 gasoline differentials extended
Tuesday's rise of 5.50 cents per gallon, bringing the bid-offer
spread to 5.50/3.50 cents under the New York Mercantile
Exchange's November RBOB futures contract.
Prompt and any-November gasoline differentials in the Group
Three market were called 4.00/3.50 cents under, unchanged, as
ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) 198,400 barrels-per-day (bpd) Ponca
City, Oklahoma, refinery resumed rates after planned work.
In the New York Harbor, heating and transportation fuels
differentials each fell about a quarter cent per gallon on
Wednesday on warmer-than-normal weather in the region, traders
said.
New York Harbor gasoline differentials firmed on Wednesday
in thin trade.
On the Gulf Coast, cash gasoline and distillate markets
were quiet and steady on the eve of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day
holiday, with thin trade.
U.S. gasoline stocks surged by 4.47 million barrels last
week to 209.6 million barrels, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration's weekly inventory data release showed on
Wednesday. [EIA/S]
That jump was largely driven by a 2.9 million increase in
East Coast stocks as well as a 1.2 million jump in Gulf Coast
inventories, the EIA said. Midwest gasoline stocks rose by
833,000 barrels.
U.S. distillate stocks fell by 770,000 barrels last week as
increases in other regions overcame a 2.4 million-barrel drop
in the East Coast region. [EIA/S]
Gulf Coast distillate stocks gained 532,000 barrels, while
Midwest stocks climbed by 450,000 barrels.
U.S. refinery utilization last week climbed 0.7 percentage
points to 85.5 percent, the EIA said.
Utilization in the East Coast region slipped 4.5 percentage
points to 67.9 percent on a shut hydrotreater at Sunoco Inc's
(SUN.N) 335,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Philadelphia,
Pennsylvania [ID:nWNAB2393], and a compressor snag at PBF
Energy's (PBF.N) 182,200 bpd refinery in Delaware City,
Delaware. [ID:nWNAB1907]
Midwest refinery utilization climbed 3.9 percentage points
to 91.8 percent, reflecting the restart of crude and coking
units at BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 405,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana,
refinery [ID:nWEN0906] as well as the restart of an alkylation
unit at Marathon Petroleum Corp's (MPC.N) 212,000 bpd refinery
in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. [ID:nWNAB1807]
Gulf Coast refinery utilization slipped 0.5 percentage
points to 88.5 percent last week, the EIA said.
For more refinery news, please go to REF/OUT
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
Cycle 66 M4 gasoline was seen done at 5.60 and 5.50 cents
under December RBOB futures, steady with Tuesday's levels.
Cycle 66 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was flat, done at
2.75 cents under the December heating oil screen.
Cycle 66 54-grade jet fuel was steady at 3.00/2.00 cents
under.
Newly prompt heating oil for Cycle 67 was unchanged at 6.50
cents under January heating oil futures.
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
Prompt November M4 conventional gasoline was done at 4.00
cents over and was pegged at either side of that level, while
any-November barrels were talked at 3.50/4.00 cents over, up a
quarter cent.
Prompt F5 RBOB was called a quarter cent higher at
0.25/0.75 cent over, while any-November barrels were talked at
flat to 0.50 cent over, unchanged.
Prompt and any-November heating oil were called 1.25/0.75
cents under, down a quarter cent.
Prompt and any-November ULSD were talked at 2.75/3.25 cents
over, also down a quarter cent.
Prompt and any-November jet fuel were pegged at 2.00/2.50
cents over, down a quarter cent. Prompt kerosene continued to
be talked at either side of 7.50 cents over.
MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>
Chicago Cycle 3 gasoline was pegged at 5.50/3.50 cents
under, up 4.50 cents from Tuesday's settlement. Prompt and
any-November Group 3 gasoline were talked at 4.00/3.50 cents
under, unchanged.
Prompt and any-November Group 3 ULSD were called 2.50/2.00
cents under, unchanged. Chicago Cycle 3 ULSD was pegged at
2.50/2.00 cents under, up a half cent.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Jeffrey Kerr in New
York; editing by Jim Marshall)