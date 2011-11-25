* Chicago gasoline holds gains in thin post-holiday trade

* Other East of Rockies markets steady

HOUSTON, Nov 25 Chicago cash markets took a breather on Friday from significant swings earlier this week, in thin trade on the shortened trading day after the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday, traders said.

Chicago gasoline differentials held at about 5.50/3.50 cents under December RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Friday, after gaining 4.50 cents per gallon on Wednesday. That jump extended a late-Tuesday gain of 5.50 cents per gallon.

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials also held Wednesday's gain of half a cent per gallon at 2.50/2.00, traders said.

Group Three cash gasoline and distillate markets were flat with Wednesday's levels, traders said.

Other cash markets products east of the Rockies were quiet as well on Friday, as traders mostly monitored markets for movement and found little to none.

Gulf Coast M4 gasoline differentials slipped a quarter cent per gallon in thin post-holiday trade to 6.50/6.00 cents under December NYMEX RBOB futures.

Gulf distillates were largely steady, with heating oil differentials climbing a quarter cent per gallon to 7.50/7.00 cents under December NYMEX heating oil futures.

In the New York Harbor, heating oil and ULSD differentials were steady at 1.25.0.75 cents under December NYMEX heating oil and 2.75/3.25 cents over, respectively. Prompt F5 RBOB also held at 0.25/0.75 cents over December NYMEX RBOB.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 66 M4 gasoline fell 0.25 cent to 6.50/6.00 cents under December RBOB futures.

Cycle 66 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel held steady at 3.00/2.50 cents under the December heating oil screen.

Cycle 66 54-grade jet fuel was flat at 3.00/2.00 cents under.

Cycle 77 heating oil gained a quarter cent to 7.50/7.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F5 RBOB was held at at at 0.25/0.75 cent over.

Any-November M4 conventional gasoline talked at 3.50/4.00 cents over, unchanged from Wednesday's levels.

Prompt heating oil talked at 1.25/0.75 cents under.

Prompt ULSD was steady, talking at 2.75/3.25 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel was flat, pegged at 2.00/2.50 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Chicago Cycle 3 gasoline held at 5.50/3.50 cents under, while Group Three gasoline gasoline was unchanged, talking at 4.00/3.50 cents under.

Prompt Group Three ultra-low sulfur diesel was steady at 2.50/2.00 cents under, while Chicago ULSD held at 2.50/2.00 cents under. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston; editing by Andrea Evans)