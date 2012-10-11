BERLIN Oct 11 Mexican President-elect Enrique
Pena Nieto sought advice on Thursday on how to develop his
country's renewable energy sector from Germany, a world pioneer
in the sector.
Pena Nieto, who takes office in December, kicked off a tour
of European capitals by discussing clean energy production, the
euro zone crisis and other issues with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"Mexico needs to increase its presence in this area, it
needs to develop models of non-polluting, renewable generation
of energy and I believe Germany's experience makes it a world
leader," said the 46-year-old Mexican president-in-waiting.
Germany has a robust system of so-called "feed-in tariff"
subsidies which have helped it reach the point where 25 percent
of its electricity comes from renewable sources such as wind,
photovoltaic or solar energy and biogas.
Merkel, a former environment minister, made a major U-turn
on energy policy last year by deciding to accelerate Germany's
exit from nuclear power, after the Fukushima disaster.
This has left her government struggling to provide a clear
alternative and industry has warned of power shortages.
Pena Nieto's July election victory will bring back to power
the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) which ruled Mexico
for an unbroken 71 years until it was defeated in 2000.
He has promised to reinvigorate the Mexican economy with
labour market reforms and by allowing state oil monopoly Pemex
to compete in the private sector. In the campaign he
even spoke about a future stock market listing for Pemex.
Mexico relies on oil revenues to fund around a third of its
federal budget.
The president-elect was due to meet German business leaders
on Friday before travelling on to Madrid, Paris and London.
Pena Nieto said he told Merkel of his interest in extending
free trade "and encouraging a financial architecture that will,
above all, help economic and financial stability and permit a
greater presence of Mexican goods in the rest of the world".
They also discussed the euro zone debt crisis, with the
Mexican president-elect expressing praise for the centre-right
German chancellor's leadership role in the European Union.
