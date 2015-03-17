NEW DEHLI, March 17 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd bought a one million barrel cargo of Congolese Djeno crude oil via a tender, an industry source with knowledge of the matter said.

Sources said the cargo, which Glencore sold at a roughly $5 a barrel discount to dated Brent on a loading basis, marks the first time the firm has bought Djeno. The cargo will load in the second half of April.

MRPL operates a 300,000 barrels a day coastal refinery in southern Karnataka state. (Reporting By Nidhi Verma, writing by Libby George; editing by Susan Thomas)