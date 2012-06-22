TOKYO, June 22 Japan's naphtha imports for the
petrochemical sector fell 10 percent in May from the same month
a year earlier, government figures showed on Friday.
Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.01
million tonnes last month, down from 1.12 million tonnes in the
same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry said.
Following is a table of naphtha import volume.
Name April May
Total import (kilolitres) 1,437,375 1,466,258
Total import (tonnes) 979,167 1,006,919
Total import value ($) 1,067,865,747 1,057,300,457
$/Tonne 1,090.6 1,050.0
Currency rate (yen/$) 82.3 80.4
Yen/kilolitre 61,152 57,998
