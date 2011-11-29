TOKYO, Nov 29 Japan's naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 17 percent in October from the same month a year earlier, government figures showed on Tuesday.

Imports of naphtha for ethylene production amounted to 1,885,418 kilolitres (1,290,983 tonnes) last month, the trade ministry said in a statement.

That compared with 2,260,294 kl (1,563,280 tonnes) in the same month a year ago and 1,555,850 kl (1,063,293 tonnes) in September 2011.

October imports cost $1,237,663,727, up from $1,027,182,101 in September, the data showed.

Following is a table of naphtha import prices in U.S. dollars per tonne and yen per kl in parenthesis.

Month $/tonne yen/kl

Oct 2011 $958.7 50,349

Oct 2010 $701.3 40,459 Sept 2011 $966.0 50,804 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)