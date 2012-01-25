TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's naphtha imports for
the petrochemical sector fell 28 percent in December from the
same month a year earlier, marking a fourth straight month of
year-on-year declines, government figures showed on Wednesday.
Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.62
million kilolitres last month, down from 2.24 million tonnes in
the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade
and Industry said.
Following is a table of naphtha import volume and prices in
U.S. dollars per tonne and yen per kl in parenthesis.
Name Nov Dec
Total import (kilolitres) 1,794,515 1,622,804
Total import (tonnes) 1,226,805 1,111,150
Total import value ($) 1,132,596,200 997,609,910
$/Tonne 923.2 897.8
Currency rate (yen/$) 77.3 77.6
Yen/kilolitre 48,784 47,700
