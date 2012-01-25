TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 28 percent in December from the same month a year earlier, marking a fourth straight month of year-on-year declines, government figures showed on Wednesday. Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.62 million kilolitres last month, down from 2.24 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. Following is a table of naphtha import volume and prices in U.S. dollars per tonne and yen per kl in parenthesis. Name Nov Dec Total import (kilolitres) 1,794,515 1,622,804 Total import (tonnes) 1,226,805 1,111,150 Total import value ($) 1,132,596,200 997,609,910 $/Tonne 923.2 897.8 Currency rate (yen/$) 77.3 77.6 Yen/kilolitre 48,784 47,700 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)