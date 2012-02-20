TOKYO, Feb 20 Japan's naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 37 percent in January from the same month a year earlier, government figures showed on Monday. Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 0.96 million tonnes last month, down from 1.53 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. Following is a table of naphtha import volume and prices in U.S. dollars per tonne and yen per kl in parenthesis. Name Dec Jan Total import (kilolitres) 1,622,804 1,404,823 Total import (tonnes) 1,111,150 961,199 Total import value ($) 997,609,910 877,311,348 $/Tonne 897.8 912.7 Currency rate (yen/$) 77.6 77.3 Yen/kilolitre 47,700 48,295 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)