TOKYO, May 17 Japan's naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 22 percent in April from the same month a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on government figures showed on Thursday. Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 0.98 million tonnes last month, down from 1.25 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. Following is a table of naphtha import volume. Name March April Total import (kilolitres) 1,290,679 1,437,375 Total import (tonnes) 883,666 979,167 Total import value ($) 892,047,195 1,067,865,747 $/Tonne 1,009.5 1,090.6 Currency rate (yen/$) 81.0 82.3 Yen/kilolitre 56,012 61,152 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by John Mair)