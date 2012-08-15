TOKYO, Aug 16 Japan's naphtha imports for the
petrochemical sector rose 0.2 percent in July from the same
month a year earlier, government figures showed on Thursday.
Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.24
million tonnes last month, compared with 1.23 million tonnes in
the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade
and Industry said.
Following is a table of naphtha import volume.
Name June July
Total import (kilolitres) 1,450,995 1,808,752
Total import (tonnes) 988,504 1,237,699
Total import value ($) 961,193,604 1,076,207,631
$/Tonne 972.4 869.5
Currency rate (yen/$) 79.3 79.5
Yen/kilolitre 52,525 47,312
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Jim Marshall)