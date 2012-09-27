TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's naphtha imports for the
petrochemical sector fell 23 percent in August from the same
month a year earlier, government figures showed on Thursday.
Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.17
million tonnes last month, down from 1.51 million tonnes in the
same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry said.
Following is a table of naphtha import volume.
Name July August
Total import (kilolitres) 1,808,752 1,714,310
Total import (tonnes) 1,237,699 1,168,473
Total import value ($) 1,076,207,631 987,171,984
$/Tonne 869.5 844.8
Currency rate (yen/$) 79.5 78.5
Yen/kilolitre 47,316 45,188
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)