BRIEF-Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
* Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
NEW YORK, Sept 16 El Paso Pipeline Partners' Colorado Interstate Gas (CIG) unit on Monday declared force majeure on a natural gas lateral pipeline due to recent flooding in the state.
CIG said in a website posting that the flooding had exposed some facilities on the lateral leading to its Young Storage site.
CIG operates a 4,300 mile pipeline system that transports natural gas from production areas in the Rocky Mountains and the Anadarko Basin to customers in Colorado and Wyoming and to other Midwest, Southwest and western states.
* Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
* Silver Wheaton provides details of annual and special meeting of shareholders, files form 40-f, and provides general corporate update
* New West Energy Services Inc announces its third quarter results