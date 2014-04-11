April 11 U.S. energy regulators on Friday
approved Equitrans LP's plan to add a compressor in Pennsylvania
that will enable the company to transport more gas from the
Marcellus shale formation to markets in the Northeast and
Mid-Atlantic.
Equitrans wants to build the new compressor at its existing
Jefferson station in Greene County to provide about 600 million
cubic feet per day (MMcfd) of additional capacity on its Sunrise
gas pipeline system, the company told the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission in a filing.
That is almost 1 percent of the gas consumed on average each
day in the United States.
The company said the new compressor will cost about $30.8
million to build. It previously said the project is expected to
enter service in September 2014.
Officials at Equitrans, a unit of EQT Midstream Partners LP
, were not immediately available for comment.
Equitrans' Mainline and Sunrise transmission systems are
located in northern West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania.
EQT Midstream owns and operates interstate and gathering
pipelines in the Appalachian basin. EQT Midstream is a
partnership formed by Pittsburgh-based natural gas producer EQT
Corp.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Grant McCool)