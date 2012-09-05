GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rebounds but jitters keep Treasury yields, dollar down
NEW YORK, Sept 5 The following are spot natural gas prices at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, the benchmark NYMEX delivery point in Louisiana, derived from Reuters daily data. Prices are delivered-to-pipeline monthly averages in $ per million British thermal units. JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUNE ------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2.70 2.56 2.27 2.06 2.43 2.46 2011 4.37 4.22 3.86 4.24 4.35 4.46 2010 5.78 5.31 4.56 3.99 4.21 4.51 2009 5.64 4.53 4.03 3.56 3.62 3.68 2008 7.68 8.37 9.19 9.81 11.35 12.30 2007 6.22 7.64 7.33 7.61 7.56 7.48 2006 9.93 8.12 6.98 7.19 6.70 6.03 2005 6.14 6.22 6.67 7.24 6.60 7.04 2004 6.16 5.55 5.30 5.56 6.17 6.41 2003 5.18 6.58 7.30 5.16 5.55 5.92 2002 2.45 2.20 2.76 3.42 3.49 3.33 2001 9.17 5.81 5.14 5.28 4.43 3.73 2000 2.38 2.64 2.72 2.95 3.30 4.33 1999 1.80 1.79 1.73 2.03 2.30 2.29 1998 2.18 2.13 2.25 2.44 2.21 2.10 1997 3.83 2.53 1.85 1.93 2.23 2.27 1996 3.14 4.06 3.05 2.37 2.21 2.42 1995 1.61 1.46 1.50 1.59 1.65 1.66 1994 2.32 2.73 2.25 2.04 2.00 1.89 1993 2.00 1.71 2.01 2.27 2.33 2.04 1992 1.46 1.14 1.25 1.44 1.55 1.65 1991 1.68 1.36 1.34 1.33 1.32 1.25 1990 2.43 1.92 1.55 1.50 1.50 1.50 1989 ---- 1.70 1.50 1.53 1.66 1.69 JULY AUG SEPT OCT NOV DEC YR.AVG 2012 2.84 2.93 (* Sept index 2 . 63 ) 2011 4.42 4.22 3.88 3.67 3.35 3.17 4.02 2010 4.68 4.54 3.88 3.64 3.54 4.24 4.41 2009 3.62 3.27 2.88 3.99 4.00 5.04 3.99 2008 11.84 8.72 7.99 7.07 6.60 6.29 8.93 2007 6.51 6.19 5.85 6.61 7.24 7.14 6.95 2006 5.95 7.25 5.83 5.13 7.33 7.36 6.98 2005 7.38 8.65 11.51 14.09 11.96 12.26 8.81 2004 6.16 5.74 5.15 6.30 6.76 7.08 6.03 2003 5.13 4.86 4.78 4.62 4.51 5.54 5.43 2002 3.12 3.03 3.41 4.00 4.10 4.47 3.32 2001 3.14 3.04 2.25 2.15 2.67 2.40 4.10 2000 4.18 4.13 4.91 5.18 5.13 7.74 4.13 1999 2.29 2.72 2.69 2.68 2.65 2.28 2.27 1998 2.28 1.91 1.86 1.98 2.09 1.90 2.11 1997 2.19 2.36 2.72 3.13 3.13 2.42 2.55 1996 2.60 2.15 1.80 2.12 2.97 3.89 2.73 1995 1.47 1.50 1.63 1.73 1.92 2.42 1.68 1994 1.99 1.72 1.51 1.45 1.62 1.70 1.94 1993 2.03 2.24 2.29 2.03 2.21 2.21 2.11 1992 1.64 1.93 2.01 2.56 2.31 2.28 1.77 1991 1.17 1.26 1.47 1.69 1.84 1.90 1.47 1990 1.43 1.37 1.45 1.62 2.12 2.23 1.72 1989 1.66 1.59 1.52 1.60 1.89 2.22 N/A * Forward monthly Henry Hub index provided by SNL gas bidweek. For a list of daily U.S. spot natural gas cash prices, including Henry Hub, double click on <0#NG-US>. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan and Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
PARIS, June 6 French president Emmanuel Macron told crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Tuesday that he was deeply concerned about rising tensions in the Gulf and that France would be "uncompromising" in the fight against terrorism.