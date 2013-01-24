NEW YORK Jan 24 Extreme cold weather in the U.S. Northeast pushed regional New York natural gas prices to their highest level in nine years early Thursday.

Energy traders said regional New York gas prices for Friday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate traded as high as $44. They averaged just over $39 per million British thermal units, the highest average price for New York tracked by Reuters since a peak at $47 in winter 2004.