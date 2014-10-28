(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to headline or
Oct 28 The Philadelphia City Council opposed the
$1.86 billion sale of the city's gas company, Philadelphia Gas
Works (PGW), to Connecticut-based energy company UIL Holdings
Corp.
The city council informed Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter
on Monday that "the financial and public policy risks associated
with the sale proposal outweighed the stated benefits to the
City of Philadelphia and PGW customers."
Among the concerns cited by the council were loss of annual
city revenue payments and uncertainty about future rate
increases, employee retention and wages and how quickly the cast
iron gas mains would be replaced.
"The City Council submitted to Mayor Nutter recommendations
for PGW moving forward, and will hold public hearings on how
Philadelphia can leverage its considerable assets, including
PGW, toward a future as a regional energy hub," Council
President Darrell Clarke said in the statement.
UIL said it was disappointed and would seek answers from the
city council on whether there are any steps the company can take
to keep the deal alive.
"We are clearly disappointed at the news. It's unclear what
the next step is. We have not received anything official from
the city council," UIL spokesman Michael West said.
"We heard the city council's concerns and believe we
addressed those concerns. We hope in the next couple of days to
get more information and have some clarity on what we can do
going forward," West said.
UIL agreed to buy PGW in March for $1.86 billion in cash.
PGW serves about 500,000 gas customers in Philadelphia. UIL
serves more than 700,000 power and gas customers in Connecticut
and Massachusetts.
The city council said it found the "permanent loss of PGW's
annual $18 million payment to the city substantially drops the
net benefit of the proposed transaction down to the $200-400
million range, rather than $400-600 million as stated by the
Administration."
The city council also noted the agreement had no commitment
to keep rate and bill increases affordable beyond three years of
corporate ownership. It also noted a lack of commitment to
accelerating replacement of the cast iron mains.
The agreement had no commitment on the minimum number of PGW
employees beyond three years and no commitments on employee
wages and benefits beyond expiration of the current collective
bargaining agreement on May 15, 2015, the city council said.
The city council said it will introduce a resolution to
authorize hearings to explore opportunities to establish the
Philadelphia region as an energy hub on Oct. 30.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)