NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. natural gas prices at Henry Hub, a key supply point in Louisiana, are expected to average $3.87 per million British thermal units in 2013, up fractionally from a previous poll published in April but still 40 percent above last year's 13-year-low average of $2.77. For a related story, click on COMPANY 2013 PREVIOUS 2014 2015 ABN AMRO 3.90 3.50 4.50 5.00 Barclays Capital 3.90 3.90 4.10 4.30 Bernstein Research 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 BMO Capital Markets 3.90 3.90 4.25 4.75 BNP Paribas 3.70 4.00 4.20 4.00 Citigroup Global Mkts 4.05 4.30 4.15 4.70 Credit Suisse 4.00 3.70 4.00 4.40 Deutsche Bank 3.83 3.75 4.25 4.50 ESAI 3.68 NA 3.65 4.12 EVA 3.75 3.92 4.11 4.27 FBR Capital Markets 3.88 4.30 5.00 4.50 FirstEnergy 4.05 4.00 4.75 5.25 Goldman Sachs 4.05 4.40 4.25 NA Guernsey 3.80 3.95 4.15 4.28 Jofree Consulting 4.00 4.10 4.30 4.60 JPMorgan 3.84 NA 4.25 NA Macquarie 3.84 3.78 4.09 4.66 Morgan Stanley 4.15 3.93 4.35 NA Prestige Economics 3.79 3.70 3.85 4.35 Raymond James 3.90 3.85 4.00 4.25 RBC Capital Mkts 3.81 3.81 4.50 4.75 Stephen Smith Energy 3.75 3.90 4.00 NA TD Securities 3.85 3.50 4.00 4.25 Tradition Energy 3.75 3.70 4.20 NA UBS 3.80 3.60 4.25 4.75 US EIA 3.76 3.52 3.91 NA Wells Fargo 3.80 3.71 4.30 NA AVERAGE 3.87 3.87* 4.20 4.48 * The previous poll average for 2013, published in April was 3.84. The difference in the latest calculation for that poll is 3.87 is the result of changes in survey participants. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)