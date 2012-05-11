NEW YORK May 11 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the U.S. fell by eight to a 10-year low of 598, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

Oil drilling rigs rose 17 in the latest week to 1,372, the same report showed.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, rose by 29 to 1,187.