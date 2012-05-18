NEW YORK May 18 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States rose by two to 600 after hitting a 10-year low last week, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

The number of oil drilling rigs rose by 10 in the latest week to 1,382 the same report showed.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, rose by 6 to 1,193.