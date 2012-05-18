By Selam Gebrekidan and Joseph Silha

NEW YORK May 18 Energy companies increased the number of rigs drilling for natural gas this week for the first time since mid-April, suggesting some producers are betting the month-long recovery in prices is here to stay.

The gas-directed rig count rose by two to 600 this week, data from Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

The count is still down by more than a third from a peak of 936 rigs last October. One of the warmest winters on record caused stockpiles to swell, and gas prices were cut in half.

While the increase this week is tiny, it is the first rise since gas futures embarked on a four-week rally that has lifted prices by 43 percent to nearly their highest levels this year.

Some analysts have suggested that 600 rigs is about the right number to prevent gas storage from overflowing this summer. Baker Hughes forecasts show the number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States will be 534 at the end of this year, down 275 from a year earlier.

Other analysts argue that still deeper cuts will be needed unless the unusually hot weather stokes utility demand.

Last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration slightly trimmed its estimate for marketed gas production growth in 2012. It sees output at a record high of 69.14 bcf per day, which would be the second straight yearly record.

The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling over the last seven months has raised expectations that producers are finally getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

But rising output from shale has kept production growing.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, jumped six to an all-time high of 1,193 this week, eclipsing last week's record.

Front-month gas futures were little changed after the data came out, up 7.5 cents to $2.6690 per mmBtu. They hit a 10-year low of $1.90 on March 20, a level that makes most dry gas drilling uneconomic.

OIL DRILLING HITS NEW HIGH

The oil-focused rig count climbed this week to a new 25-year high, up 10 to 1,382, Baker Hughes data showed.

There were 45 percent more rigs drilling for oil in the United States this week than a year earlier, when only 954 oil rigs were operational.

Energy companies have shifted spending away from dry gas to more lucrative hydrocarbons like oil and liquids-rich gas.