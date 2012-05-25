Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
NEW YORK May 25 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States fell by six to 594 this week, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.
The number of oil drilling rigs rose by one in the latest week to a new 25-year high of 1,383, the report showed.
Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell by two to 1,191.
SYDNEY, June 9 Copper firmed on Friday, helped by supply concerns in Chile and recent data pointing to robust import demand from China, with the Shanghai futures contract hitting a two-week high.