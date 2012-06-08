* Gas-directed rig count falls to lowest since Sept. 1999
* Horizontal rig count falls for third straight week
* Oil drilling rigs climb to new 25-year high
(Adds oil, horizontal rig data, price reaction, background)
NEW YORK, June 8 The number of rigs drilling for
natural gas in the United States dropped this week to the lowest
level in nearly 13 years as low gas prices continued to prompt
producers to slow dry gas operations.
The gas-directed rig count fell by 23 to 565, its sixth drop
in seven weeks and the lowest since September 1999 when there
were 561 gas rigs operating, data from Houston-based oil
services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.
The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling over the last
eight months -- the gas rig count is down 40 percent since
peaking at 936 in October -- has raised expectations that
producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood
of record gas supplies. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
But rising output from shale has made it difficult to slow
dry gas production.
Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type
often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for a third
straight week, dropping six to 1,177. But the count is still
just below the all-time high of 1,193 set three weeks ago.
Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current
prices, but drillers have moved rigs to more lucrative shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays which still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
OIL DRILLING HITS NEW HIGH
The oil-directed rig count climbed this week to a new
25-year high, up 28 to 1,414 rigs, Baker Hughes data showed.
That is 46 percent higher than a year earlier, when only 969
rigs were drilling for oil.
GAS PRODUCTION SLOWS, STILL NEAR RECORD HIGHS
Recent declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts
by several key producers finally seem to be taking a toll on gas
production.
U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed
gross gas production in March fell for a second straight month.
Output hit a record high of 72.74 bcf per day in January,
but three declines in the last four monthly reports have stirred
talk that low prices were finally forcing more producers to slow
production.
But analysts have said that the cuts so far were not enough
to reduce supplies significantly, noting production in 2012 was
expected to set a record high for a second straight year.
Baker Hughes forecasts show the number of rigs drilling for
natural gas in the United States will be at 534 by the end of
2012, down 275 for the year.
The rig data did little to lift gas futures prices.
Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, which were up 2.4 cents at $2.298 per mmBtu
just before the Baker Hughes data was released at 1 p.m. EDT
(1700 GMT), edged up slightly to $2.32 area after the report.
(Reporting By Joe Silha and Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)