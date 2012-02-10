* Natural gas rig count hits lowest since Oct. 2009
* Gas-directed rig count slips for fifth week
* Horizontal rig count loses ground for second week
* Oil rigs up 18 to new record high
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Feb 10 The number of rigs
drilling for natural gas in the United States fell last week to
the lowest level in 28 months as producers continued a rapid cut
in activity in the face of ultra-low prices.
The gas rig count fell for the fifth straight week, by 25 to
720, completing the biggest two-week drop in three months,
according to data from Houston-based oil services firm Baker
Hughes on Friday.
Record-high supplies and weak demand during one of the
mildest winters on record helped drive gas pries to
10-year lows two weeks ago, forcing companies to halt production
at flowing wells and slow drilling in pure gas plays.
Several key players including Chesapeake Energy, the
country's No. 2 gas producer, have said they will shut-in some
output or move rigs over to more lucrative oil or gas liquids
prospects as gas fields become uneconomical.
The number of rigs focused on oil drilling shot up by 18 to
1,263, marking the fourth straight week of record highs,
according to Baker Hughes data dating back to 1987.
In sharp contrast to gas, oil drilling in unconventional
shale prospects such as the Bakken in North Dakota and Eagle
Ford in South Texas has led to a sharp and continuous rise in
the oil-focused rig count over the past three years.
The natural gas rig count, now at its lowest since October
2009, is down about 23 percent from the last year's peak of 936
hit in October.
But traders said the planned gas cuts were no where near
what would be needed to tighten an oversupplied gas market.
The recent rig slide to well below 800, which many analysts
say is needed to slow record output, has reinforced talk that
low gas prices, off about a third in the last three months,
could finally be crimping producer profits.
Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, which were near flat at $2.476 per million British
thermal units just before the report was released at 1 p.m. EST
(1800 GMT), showed little reaction to the data and ended at
$2.477.
The near contract hit a 10-year low of $2.23 two weeks ago.
Gas prices have been weighed down for the past year by
record high gas production, primarily from shale.
In response, producers have shifted spending from pure dry
gas wells to more-profitable oil or gas-liquids prospects.
Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or
gas from shale, lost ground for a second week, dropping by three
to 1,171, but the horizontal count remains near the all-time
high of 1,185 hit two weeks ago.
The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen
sharply over the last two years due to much higher prices for
oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
Horizontals labeled as gas dropped to just 47 percent of the
total at the end of last year. That was down from 80 percent
just two years prior.
But traders said any slowdown in gas production could take a
lot more time, as oil and liquids-rich wells still produce
plenty of associated gas which ends up in the market after
processing.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday
slightly raised its estimate for marketed gas production this
year to a record high 67.64 bcfd, which would be the second
straight annual record.
RECORD GAS PRODUCTION, INVENTORIES
With gas production still running at all-time highs and
inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders
expect gas prices to remain on the defensive unless much colder
weather arrives to kick up heating demand.
Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in dry gas
output until later this year at the earliest.
In addition, inventory withdrawals this winter are running
nearly 480 bcf or about 33 percent below average, stirring
concerns that the huge inventory surplus building compared with
last year and the five-year average could turn out to be an even
bigger problem for prices this year than record production.
Stocks remain more than 700 billion cubic feet, or about 33
percent, above both of those benchmarks.
If winter demand does not pick up soon, storage owners may
have to dump gas before March 31 to meet minimum seasonal
turnover requirements. That could drive prices back below the
recent 10-year low.
A huge inventory cushion could also spell trouble for prices
late in the summer stock building season if inventory owners run
out of room to stockpile gas, forcing even more supply into a
glutted market.
Rising output from shale gas has been the primary driver of
increased gas production in the last few years, and most traders
agree it will be difficult to tighten the loose gas market
unless horizontal gas drilling slows sharply.
Without more production cuts or a stronger economic recovery
to boost industrial demand, which accounts for about 30 percent
of gas consumption, few traders expect much upside in gas prices
in the near term.