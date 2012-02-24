* Natgas rig count at lowest since September 2009 * Gas-directed rig count slips for seventh week * Horizontal rig count gains for first time in 4 weeks * Oil rigs slip from near 25-year high By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Feb 24 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States fell for the seventh straight week this week as producers continued a slow dry gas drilling operations in the face of low prices. The gas-directed rig count slipped by six to 710, its lowest since September 2009, according to data from Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes on Friday. Record-high supplies and weak demand during one of the mildest winters on record helped drive gas pries to 10-year lows in January, prompting several producers to cut back. Chesapeake Energy, the nation's second-largest gas producer, reported Tuesday that it had curtailed about 1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas production. But in the earnings report, the company said it expects 2012 net natural gas production to average 2.65 bcf per day, down only 100 million cfd, or 4 percent, from 2011. Last week Encana, Canada's largest natural gas producer, said it would immediately shut in 250 million cubic feet per day of North American dry gas output and plans to reduce production by up to 600 mmcfd by the end of the year. Many traders remain skeptical of gas production cuts, noting planned reductions so far were not enough to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcfd, or more than 4 percent. They note that the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. Separately, the number of rigs focused on oil drilling fell by seven this week to 1,265, after hitting a near 25-year high last week, according to Baker Hughes. Despite the drop, the oil-focused rig count this week is 62 percent higher than during the same period last year. In sharp contrast to gas, oil drilling in unconventional shale prospects such as the Bakken in North Dakota and Eagle Ford in South Texas have backed the sharp gains in the oil-focused rig count over the past three years. GAS PRICES FAIL TO REACT The gas-directed rig count has fallen 24 percent since peaking last year at 936 in October. The decline has stirred talk that low gas prices, off nearly a third in the last four months, might finally be forcing producers to slow output. But in a report this week, Bernstein Research said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before they would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production. Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which were down about 10 cents, or 3.8 percent, just before the report was released at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT), showed little reaction to the data. The near contract hit a 10-year low of $2.23 in late January, well below the cost of most dry gas output. Gas prices have been weighed down for the past year by record high gas production, primarily from shale. Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, gained ground for the first time in four weeks, rising by two to 1,165. The horizontal count hit an all-time high of 1,185 in late January. The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen sharply over the last two years due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Horizontals labeled as gas dropped to just 47 percent of the total at the end of last year. That was down from 80 percent just two years prior. While low gas price should attract more demand from utilities and industry, most analysts agree it will be difficult to balance the gas market without more serious production cuts. Most do not see any major slowdown in gas output until late this year, noting the recent slowdown in drilling has not yet been reflected in pipeline flows.