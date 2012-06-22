* Gas-directed rig count falls to lowest since August 1999
* Horizontal rig count gains for first time in 5 weeks
* Oil drilling rigs hit 25-year high after drop last week
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. energy producers this
week trimmed the number of rigs drilling for natural gas to a
13-year low, a report showed on Friday, as relatively low gas
prices kept crimping profits and forcing some to slow dry gas
operations.
The gas-directed rig count slid this week by 21 to 541, its
eighth drop in nine weeks and the lowest since August 1999 when
there were 531 gas rigs operating, data from Houston-based oil
services firm Baker Hughes showed.
The gas rig count is down 42 percent since peaking last year
at 936 in October. The months-long drop has fed expectations
that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of
record gas supplies.
Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type
often used to extract oil or gas from shale, rose for the first
time in five weeks, climbing 3 to 1,165. Five weeks ago, the
horizontal count hit an all-time high of 1,193.
Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current
prices, but drillers have moved rigs to more lucrative shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays which still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
Rising output from shale has made it difficult to slow
overall dry gas production.
OIL DRILLING HITS NEW HIGH
Oil drilling rigs rose by 16 to a 25-year high of 1,421,
Baker Hughes data showed.
Despite the decline, there were 41.7 percent more rigs
drilling for oil this week, compared to last year when only
1,003 oil-drilling rigs were operational.
GAS PRODUCTION SLOWS, STILL NEAR RECORD HIGHS
Steady declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts
by several key producers finally seems to be slowing output.
Analysts have said, however, that producer cuts so far,
estimated at about 1 billion cubic feet per day, were not nearly
enough to reduce supplies significantly.
Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output
until later this year.
Recent U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed
the agency slightly lowered its estimate for marketed gas
production this year for a second straight month, expecting
output to average 68.47 billion cubic feet per day.
But that would still be a record high, easily beating last
year's record of 66.22 bcf per day by 3.4 percent.
The Baker Hughes report had little impact on gas prices.
Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, which were up 5 cents at $2.632 per mmBtu just
before the Baker Hughes data was released at 1 p.m. EDT, edged
up slightly to about $2.645 after the report.