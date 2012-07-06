(Rewrites lead; adds natgas production, oil rig count and graphic)

* Natgas rig count up 8 to 542 this week

* Oil rig count falls 2 to 1,419

NEW YORK, July 6 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States rose on Friday for the first time in seven weeks, bouncing off a 13-year low, oil services firm Baker Hughes said in its weekly report on Friday.

The rig count rose 8 to 542 in the week to July 6, as natural prices rose to six-month highs, though it is still way below the peak reached in October last year of 936.

(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

Natural gas producers have slowed natural gas drilling due to decade-low prices earlier this year and instead concentrated on oil and liquids-based plays.

The U.S. oil rig count fell 2 this week to 1,419, but is still up 412 compared to a year ago.

Natural gas production remains near record highs despite a falling rig count, suggesting that associated gas from oil wells can keep production high despite less pure gas drilling activity.

Monthly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed natural gas output in the Lower 48 states rose for the first time in three months in April to 72.48 billion cubic feet per day in April, up 0.56 bcf per day from March.

Horizontal rigs, the type that are used to coax oil and gas from unconventional shale reserves, rose for the third straight week, up 3 to 1,174, according to Baker Hughes. This is still lower than the all-time high of 1,193 recorded in the week to May 18. (Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)