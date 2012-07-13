(Refiles to restore named item code; no change to text)
* Gas-directed rig count falls to lowest since August 1999
* Horizontal rig count drops for first time in four weeks
* Oil drilling rigs hit 25-year high after slight drop last
week
NEW YORK, July 13 The number of rigs drilling
for natural gas in the United States fell this week to the
lowest in 13 years as still-low gas prices prompted producers to
further slow dry gas operations.
The gas-directed rig count notched its seventh drop in the
last eight weeks, sliding by 20 this week to 522, the lowest
since August 1999 when there were 510 rigs operating, data from
oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.
The gas rig count is down 44 percent since peaking last year
at 936 in October. The nine-month-long drop has fed expectations
that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of
record gas supplies. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type
often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for the first
time in four weeks, dropping eight to 1,166.
But the horizontal count is still not far below the all-time
high of 1,193 hit seven weeks ago.
Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current
prices, but drillers have moved rigs to more lucrative shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays which still produce plenty of
associated dry gas that ends up in the market after processing.
Rising output from shale has made it difficult to slow
overall dry gas production.
OIL DRILLING HITS NEW HIGH
The oil drilling rig count rose by 8 this week to 1,427, a
25-year record.
There were 41 percent more rigs drilling for oil this week
than a year earlier when 1,013 rigs were operating in the
country, Baker Hughes data showed.
GAS PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD HIGHS
While gross U.S. gas production has slowed slightly from
January's record peak, output is still flowing at near all-time
highs despite the sharp decline in dry gas drilling.
In its July Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday, the Energy
Information Administration said it expected U.S. marketed gas
production in 2012 to rise by 4.2 percent to a record 68.98
billion cubic feet per day, easily beating last year's record of
66.22 bcf daily.
The Baker Hughes report slightly firmed gas futures prices.
Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, which were up nearly a penny at $2.882 per
mmBtu just before the Baker Hughes data was released at 1 p.m.
EDT, climbed slightly to about $2.91 after the report.
(Reporting By Joe Silha and Selam Gebrekidan; editing by Jim
Marshall)