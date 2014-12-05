(New throughout, adds oil prices and analyst views)

Dec 5 Energy companies added more oil drilling rigs in the United States this week despite a 40 percent slump in crude prices since June, data showed on Friday.

Energy traders have been watching the rig data closely to see if the price drop has begun to prompt oil drillers to cut back sharply on the number of rigs, which hit a record in October.

U.S. crude oil futures fell as low as $63.72 per barrel earlier this week, the lowest in five years.

The number of rigs drilling for oil increased by three to 1,575 in the week to Dec. 5, after losing two in the prior week, according to data from oil services firm Baker Hughes.

The number of rigs has declined in five of the last eight weeks since hitting a record high of 1,609 in mid October. But the number remains up more than 200 from a year ago, when there were 1,397 rigs seeking oil.

Citing the year-to-year increase, analysts have said there was not enough evidence to call recent declines a pattern.

This week, drillers added the most oil rigs in the Granite Wash in Texas and Oklahoma, while removing some rigs from the Cana Woodford in Oklahoma, Eagle Ford in South Texas, and Williston in North Dakota and Montana, according to the data.

The number of rigs drilling for gas in the United States remained unchanged at 344. That is down from 375 a year ago and was well below the all-time high of 1,606 set in 2008.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell by three to 1,368. Horizontal rigs peaked at 1,372 a couple weeks ago. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)