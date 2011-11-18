NEW YORK, Nov 18 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States slid by six this week to a five-month low of 871, the third straight weekly decline, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, lost ground for a second week, dropping by five to 1,147 after hitting a record high of 1,157 two weeks ago. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) (Reporting by Joe Silha; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)