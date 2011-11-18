* Gas rig count lowest since mid-June, 3rd straight drop

NEW YORK, Nov 18 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States slid by six this week to a five-month low of 871, the third straight weekly decline, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

The gas-directed rig count, which hit a 9-1/2-month high of 936 just five weeks ago, is down 12.2 percent from its 2010 peak of 992. That, in turn, was its highest since February 2009, when 1,018 rigs were drilling for gas.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, lost ground for a second week, dropping by five to 1,147 after hitting a record high of 1,157 two weeks ago. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

Front-month U.S. natural gas futures NGc1, down 8.7 cents at $3.323 per million British thermal units just before release of the data at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT), slipped about a penny to $3.313 shortly after the report.

Relatively low gas prices have prompted some companies to shift spending away from gas to more-profitable liquids or oil-related ventures, but the changes are barely showing up in industry data, which still show production at record highs.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration slightly lowered its outlook for 2012 marketed gas production last week but still expects output next year to average a record high 66.9 bcf per day, above the 2011 record estimated at 65.6 bcfd and the highest in nearly 40 years. [ID:nN1E7A718R]

Despite the recent drop in drilling, the gas rig count of 871 remains well above the 800 level that some analysts say is needed to cut production significantly and tighten overall supplies.

Most analysts expect no major slowdown in domestic gas output until the second half of next year.

The gas rig count is 46 percent off its record peak of 1,606 from September 2008, and 65 rigs, or 7 percent, below the same week last year.

Rising output from shale gas has been the primary driver of increased gas production in the last few years, and most traders agree it will be difficult to tighten the loose gas market unless horizontal gas drilling slows sharply.

Without serious production cuts or a stronger economic recovery to boost industrial demand, which accounts for about 30 percent of gas consumption, few traders expect much upside in gas prices in the near term. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by David Gregorio)