NEW YORK, Dec 16 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States slid by two this week to a 23-month low of 818, the seventh straight weekly decline, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday. Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, jumped 33 to a record high 1,184, eclipsing the previous record of 1,157 hit six weeks ago. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) (Reporting by Joe Silha)