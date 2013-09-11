NEW YORK, Sept 11 Panhandle Energy's Trunkline Gas Co said it would perform maintenance on its Centerville 300-1 natural gas pipeline on the U.S. Gulf Coast for 25 days starting on Oct. 1.

Trunkline operates a more than 3,000-mile pipeline system that delivers 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of Gulf Coast supply to Midwest and East Coast markets. The system interconnects with several other major interstate lines.

The company did not immediately return calls to verify the outage's impact on volumes.

In a website posting earlier this month, the company said the outage, needed for pipeline replacement, would result in several receipt and delivery points being net to zero and two Southeast Avery Island, Louisiana, locations to be shut in for the duration of the outage.

The Southeast Avery Island locations connect to Apache Corp's system, the posting said.

Panhandle Energy is a Southern Union Company, itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners.