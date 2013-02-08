NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. natural gas prices at Henry Hub, a key supply point in Louisiana, are expected to average $3.66 per million British thermal units in 2013, down 3.2 percent from a previous poll published in November but 32 percent above last year's 13-year-low average of $2.77. For a related story, click on COMPANY 2013 PREVIOUS 2014 2015 ABN AMRO 3.50 3.50 4.50 5.00 Barclays Capital 3.70 3.25 4.10 NA Bernstein Research 4.25 3.75 4.00 4.00 BMO Capital Markets 3.60 3.65 4.45 NA BNP Paribas 3.50 4.00 4.50 NA Canaccord Genuity 4.00 4.00 5.00 NA CIBC World Markets 3.40 3.40 NA NA Credit Suisse 3.70 3.70 4.30 4.50 Deutsche Bank 3.75 NA 4.25 4.50 ESAI 3.35 3.46 3.60 4.15 EVA 3.49 3.70 3.97 4.05 FBR Capital Markets 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 FirstEnergy 3.75 4.10 4.75 5.50 Gelber & Associates 3.42 3.54 NA NA Goldman Sachs 3.75 4.00 4.25 NA Guernsey 3.89 3.87 4.20 NA Jofree Consulting 4.20 4.30 4.80 5.10 Macquarie 3.71 3.71 4.09 4.66 Morgan Stanley 3.50 4.00 NA NA Prestige Economics 3.33 3.46 3.75 4.10 Raymond James 3.25 3.75 3.75 4.25 RBC Capital Mkts 3.75 3.75 4.50 NA Societe Generale 3.52 NA 4.37 5.35 Stephen Smith Energy 3.50 3.75 4.10 NA TD Bank 3.65 NA 4.01 NA Tradition Energy 3.40 NA 4.20 NA UBS 3.60 NA 4.25 4.75 US EIA 3.74 3.49 3.90 NA Wells Fargo 3.33 3.63 4.10 5.00 AVERAGE 3.66 *3.76 4.24 4.63 * The previous poll average for 2013, published in November, was 3.78. The difference in the latest calculation for that poll - 3.76 - is the result of changes in survey participants. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson)