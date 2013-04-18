BRIEF-Canada's Cenovus to review dividends after buying ConocoPhillips assets
* Says will review dividends, after acquisition of ConocoPhillips Co assets in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou)
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. natural gas prices at Henry Hub, a key supply point in Louisiana, are expected to average $3.84 per million British thermal units in 2013, up 5 percent from a previous poll published in February and 39 percent above last year's 13-year-low average of $2.77. For a related story, click on COMPANY 2013 PREVIOUS 2014 2015 ABN AMRO 3.50 3.50 4.50 5.00 Barclays Capital 3.90 3.70 4.10 NA Bernstein Research 4.00 4.25 4.00 4.00 BMO Capital Markets 3.90 3.60 4.25 4.50 BNP Paribas 4.00 3.50 4.50 4.00 Canaccord Genuity 4.02 4.00 5.25 5.25 CIBC World Markets 3.40 3.40 3.70 NA Citigroup Global Mkts 4.30 3.55 4.50 NA Commerzbank 3.50 NA 4.00 NA Credit Suisse 3.70 3.70 4.20 4.25 Deutsche Bank 3.75 3.75 4.25 4.50 EVA 3.92 3.49 4.10 4.05 FBR Capital Markets 4.30 4.50 4.50 4.50 FirstEnergy 4.00 3.75 4.75 5.50 Goldman Sachs 4.40 3.75 4.25 NA Guernsey 3.95 3.89 4.30 4.45 Jofree Consulting 4.10 4.20 4.30 5.40 Macquarie 3.78 3.71 4.09 4.66 Morgan Stanley 3.93 3.50 NA NA Prestige Economics 3.70 3.33 3.80 4.10 Raymond James 3.85 3.25 4.00 4.25 RBC Capital Mkts 3.81 3.75 4.50 4.75 Stephen Smith Energy 3.90 3.50 4.40 NA TD Bank 3.50 3.65 4.00 NA Tradition Energy 3.70 3.40 4.20 NA UBS 3.60 3.60 4.25 4.75 US EIA 3.52 3.74 3.60 NA Wells Fargo 3.71 3.33 4.30 4.50 AVERAGE 3.84 3.68 4.24 4.58 * The previous poll average for 2013, published in early February, was 3.66. The difference in the latest calculation for that poll - 3.68 - is the result of changes in survey participants. (Reporting By Joe Silha. Editing by Andre Grenon)
March 29 Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc said on Wednesday it would buy ConocoPhillips' 50 percent stake in an oil sands venture owned by the two companies, and some oil and gas assets held by the U.S. company in Alberta and British Columbia for C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion).
March 29 If utilities in Georgia or South Carolina decide not to complete nuclear power reactors under construction by Westinghouse Electric Co following its bankruptcy, those units would join a long list of abandoned U.S. nuclear projects. Westinghouse, a unit of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp, is building two reactors for Georgia Power and partners at the Vogtle site in Georgia and two for South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) and its partner in South Carolina. The