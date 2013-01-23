NEW YORK Jan 23 Williams'
Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco), a major provider of
natural gas to the U.S. Northeast, issued a system-wide
operational flow order to its natural gas shippers on Wednesday
as cold weather led to significant demand.
In a website posting to customers, Transco said it issued
the order to ensure system integrity, manage imbalances on its
system and handle within-the-day volatility effective on
Thursday.
Gas traders said gas for Thursday delivery on the Transco
pipeline at the New York citygate traded as high as
$43 early and was at an average price of $37.50, the highest
average price for New York tracked by Reuters since a peak at
$38 in early January 2008.